Program Information
Between The Lines - May 15, 2024
Series:
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released May 15, 2024
Program Type: 2
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Michael Lynk, associate professor of law, University of Western Ontario, Canada; Raed Jarrar, advocacy director, DAWN; Amanda Marcotte, senior politics writer at Salon and author.
Contributor:
betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor
Date Published: May 15, 2024, midnight
Summary: Israel Expects International Criminal Court Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Other Officials; State Dept Report Presents Contradictory Findings re: Israels Illegal Use of US Weapons in Gaza; Trump's Contempt for Women Seen in Hush Money Trial, Linked to His Misogynist Policies
Credits:
Notes:
Version 1: Between The Lines 128 kbps
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: May 15, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:29:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) None 2