Notes: Prison and police abolition are often dismissed as unrealistic or purely theoretical, but communities and groups resolving conflicts and harms themselves, without looking to the state or judiciary is not, in and of itself, something new. This panel will discuss examples of and suggestions for concrete abolitionist praxis.



Yeter Tan is a graduate student in the Sociology Department at Binghamton University. She is a community member. Her research focuses on alternative justice, gender, abolition, social movements, de-coloniality, displacement, and dispossession. She examines the ways in which politically marginalized groups and social movements deliver justice to different sections of society and challenge state authority by becoming source of justice in Kurdistan, Turkey, and Europe. Her writings include Human Rights Violations against Women during the Curfews and Forced Migration in 2015-16 (Collective work).



Marina Sitrin, author of the forthcoming We Make Our Own Justice: Global Alternatives to Policing and Prisons (Pluto Books, 2025) and Everyday Revolutions: Horizontalism and Autonomy in Argentina, is a professor at Binghamton University and lifelong movement participant/activist.



