Electric strings on different things this hour. Adama Yalomba plugs in the ancient N'dan, a six string harp from Mali. From Niger it's frenetic distortion by Tuareg rocker Mdou Moctar. Balkan Taksim wrap the sounds of the baglama, Aytac Dogan and quanun around electronic beats. We debut the first of 3 EPs which comprise Andrew McPherson's new groove project, Sonova, and sample fresh tastes from Ibibio Sound Machine and Venezonix' update of Golpe De Tamobor rhythm from Venezuela. It's your world. Tap into World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Mdou Moctar - Tchinta Ibibio Sound Machine - Fire Cedar Roots - Into The Great Unknown CANCON Sonova - Not What You Think It Is CANCON Venezonix - Fuego Candela Balkan Taksim - Zalina Elisapie - Time After Time CANCON Didge Doo - Gaia Buscabulla - NTE Galathea - Divinite feat. Kadi Koulibaly Baiuca w/ HAEMA - Adelia Adama Yalomba - Baba The Babalooneys - Sittin' On The Line CANCON