Summary: Electric strings on different things this hour. Adama Yalomba plugs in the ancient N'dan, a six string harp from Mali. From Niger it's frenetic distortion by Tuareg rocker Mdou Moctar. Balkan Taksim wrap the sounds of the baglama, Aytac Dogan and quanun around electronic beats. We debut the first of 3 EPs which comprise Andrew McPherson's new groove project, Sonova, and sample fresh tastes from Ibibio Sound Machine and Venezonix' update of Golpe De Tamobor rhythm from Venezuela. It's your world. Tap into World Beat Canada Radio!