Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 16, 2024, midnight
Electric strings on different things this hour. Adama Yalomba plugs in the ancient N'dan, a six string harp from Mali. From Niger it's frenetic distortion by Tuareg rocker Mdou Moctar. Balkan Taksim wrap the sounds of the baglama, Aytac Dogan and quanun around electronic beats. We debut the first of 3 EPs which comprise Andrew McPherson's new groove project, Sonova, and sample fresh tastes from Ibibio Sound Machine and Venezonix' update of Golpe De Tamobor rhythm from Venezuela. It's your world. Tap into World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Mdou Moctar - Tchinta
Ibibio Sound Machine - Fire
Cedar Roots - Into The Great Unknown CANCON
Sonova - Not What You Think It Is CANCON
Venezonix - Fuego Candela
Balkan Taksim - Zalina
Elisapie - Time After Time CANCON
Didge Doo - Gaia
Buscabulla - NTE
Galathea - Divinite feat. Kadi Koulibaly
Baiuca w/ HAEMA - Adelia
Adama Yalomba - Baba
The Babalooneys - Sittin' On The Line CANCON

59:32

World Beat Canada Radio May 18 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:32 1 May 16, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:32  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 