Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.



http://youthspeaksout.net/swr240517.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- An interview with Louise Wateridge, UNWRA (United Nations Relief and Works agency for Palestine) spokesperson, who had just returned from six weeks on the ground in Gaza. She describes the situation in Rafah before the current attacks, with severe overcrowding and almost no food. In 6 days most of the Palestinians fled in terror to Al-Mawasi under constant bombardment. UNWRA and the World Food Program tried to provide food but aid trucks had been blocked at the borders for a week. Louise does not believe that the US pier will be able to reverse the starvation. UNRWA had to close its doors in East Jerusalem following an arson attack by chanting Israeli demonstrators on its grounds- the UN and EU strongly condemned this attack. Putin is visiting the Chinese President to further their record economic alliances- China denies American accusations that it supplies arms to Russia.



From JAPAN- Residents of Okinawa continue to demand a larger pullout of US military and deployment of missiles in their area. Hiroshima held its annual reading of the names of the 339,227 people who died from the US bomb in 1945. Atomic bomb survivors launched a protest with the US over recent comments by Senator Lindsey Graham who likened the Israel Gaza conflict to the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on steroids- saying it was the right decision. Japan's electricity demand is about to soar because of generative Artificial Intelligence server farms. The navies of the US and Taiwan conducted another covert military drill, increasing tension with China. Netanyahu says the Rafah ground offensive will last weeks, not months, as the US prepares to send another billion dollar round of weapons to Israel.



From CUBA- Dozens of areas in Mexico experienced record high temperatures last week, up to 124 degrees F. Brazil has been hit with extreme rainfall and tragic flooding. At least 500 medical personnel have been killed in Gaza, along with 35,000 Gazans, mostly women and children. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue across colleges around the world.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"The most basic activism we can have in our lives is to live consciously in a nation living in fantasies."

-bell hooks



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net