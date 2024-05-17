Sonic Café, that’s The Strokes from 2001, thanks for dropping by our little radio café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 389. So what’s going on with all of this generational bickering anyway? The Baby Boomers are upset with the Millennials, and the Millennials don’t like Gen Z, and nobody even remembers Gen X. It’s all a bit confusing, but not to worry because comedian Karen Morgan is here to explain it all to us, Gen X in particular, even though ahh nobody remembers them. So plan to takes notes. Our music mix covers 49 years and includes a track from X-Ray Spex from the 1978 Germ Free Adolescents release, also 2020 music from Sir Paul McCartney. From 1971 we’ll spin Taj Mahal, who wants to buy you a Chevrolet, the Black Crowes and more, including another Sonic Café twin spin. Listen for Kids in America, the 1981 Kim Wilde original followed by Billy Joe Armstrong’s 2020 re-imaging of the tune, both after the bottom of the hour, as the Sonic Café presents the Great Generational Divide, this time from way out here on the left coast. Here’s Richard Hell & The Voidoids. This is Blank Generation, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Last Nite Artist: The Strokes LP: Is This It Yr: 2001 Song 2: Blank Generation (2017 Remaster Audio) (Remastered) Artist: Richard Hell & The Voidoids LP: Blank Generation Yr: 1977 Song 3: Germ Free Adolescents Artist: X-Ray Spex LP: Germ Free Adolescents Yr: 1978 Song 4: Every Generation Explained Artist: Karen Morgan LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2023 Song 5: Lavatory Lil Artist: Paul McCartney LP: McCartney III Yr: 2020 Song 6: Today Is Our Last Tomorrow Artist: The Band Of Heathens LP: Stranger Yr: 2020 Song 7: Chevrolet Artist: Taj Mahal LP: The Best Of Taj Mahal Volume I Year: 1971 Song 8: Hotel Illness Artist: The Black Crowes LP: The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion Yr: 1992 Song 9: Sweet Jane Artist: Willie Nile LP: World War Willie Yr: 2016 Song 10: Kids in America Artist: Kim Wilde LP: Yr: 1984 Song 11: Kids In America Artist: Billie Joe Armstrong LP: No Fun Mondays Yr: 2020 Song 12: Summer Babe Artist: Pavement LP: Slanted and Enchanted Yr: 2015 Song 13: Jesus' Son Artist: Placebo LP: A Place For Us To Dream [Disc 1] Yr: 2016 Song 14: I Wanna Be Sedated Artist: Ramones LP: Mania Yr: 2017 Song 15: Rebel Girl Artist: Bikini Kill LP: Yeah Yeah Yeah Yr: 1992 Song 16: Just Fly, Don't Worry Artist: Jungle LP: Loving In Stereo Yr: 2021
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
