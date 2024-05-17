The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Great Generational Divide
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
May 17, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s The Strokes from 2001, thanks for dropping by our little radio café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 389. So what’s going on with all of this generational bickering anyway? The Baby Boomers are upset with the Millennials, and the Millennials don’t like Gen Z, and nobody even remembers Gen X. It’s all a bit confusing, but not to worry because comedian Karen Morgan is here to explain it all to us, Gen X in particular, even though ahh nobody remembers them. So plan to takes notes. Our music mix covers 49 years and includes a track from X-Ray Spex from the 1978 Germ Free Adolescents release, also 2020 music from Sir Paul McCartney. From 1971 we’ll spin Taj Mahal, who wants to buy you a Chevrolet, the Black Crowes and more, including another Sonic Café twin spin. Listen for Kids in America, the 1981 Kim Wilde original followed by Billy Joe Armstrong’s 2020 re-imaging of the tune, both after the bottom of the hour, as the Sonic Café presents the Great Generational Divide, this time from way out here on the left coast. Here’s Richard Hell & The Voidoids. This is Blank Generation, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Last Nite
Artist: The Strokes
LP: Is This It
Yr: 2001
Song 2: Blank Generation (2017 Remaster Audio) (Remastered)
Artist: Richard Hell & The Voidoids
LP: Blank Generation
Yr: 1977
Song 3: Germ Free Adolescents
Artist: X-Ray Spex
LP: Germ Free Adolescents
Yr: 1978
Song 4: Every Generation Explained
Artist: Karen Morgan
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr. 2023
Song 5: Lavatory Lil
Artist: Paul McCartney
LP: McCartney III
Yr: 2020
Song 6: Today Is Our Last Tomorrow
Artist: The Band Of Heathens
LP: Stranger
Yr: 2020
Song 7: Chevrolet
Artist: Taj Mahal
LP: The Best Of Taj Mahal Volume I
Year: 1971
Song 8: Hotel Illness
Artist: The Black Crowes
LP: The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion
Yr: 1992
Song 9: Sweet Jane
Artist: Willie Nile
LP: World War Willie
Yr: 2016
Song 10: Kids in America
Artist: Kim Wilde
LP:
Yr: 1984
Song 11: Kids In America
Artist: Billie Joe Armstrong
LP: No Fun Mondays
Yr: 2020
Song 12: Summer Babe
Artist: Pavement
LP: Slanted and Enchanted
Yr: 2015
Song 13: Jesus' Son
Artist: Placebo
LP: A Place For Us To Dream [Disc 1]
Yr: 2016
Song 14: I Wanna Be Sedated
Artist: Ramones
LP: Mania
Yr: 2017
Song 15: Rebel Girl
Artist: Bikini Kill
LP: Yeah Yeah Yeah
Yr: 1992
Song 16: Just Fly, Don't Worry
Artist: Jungle
LP: Loving In Stereo
Yr: 2021
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 17, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 