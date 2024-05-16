The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
but will he survive the bribed NATO surgeons?
13
https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/05/16/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-190/
COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download]
#1 - Complete 3hr 40min show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - Election 2024 Tory PM Rishi Sunak dodges qs on fiscal drag warns the UK of dangerous next five years - 00:50:00
#3 - Election 2024 Keir Starmer outlines new pledges introduces business partners in an appeal to voters - 01:40:00
#4 - Election 2024 Tory Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warns about Labour tax rises - 00:40:00
#5 - Ex SAS David McBride on Ben Robert Smith Afhganistan War Crimes w Richard Medhurst - 02:00:00
#6 - Ronnie Barkan Palestine Action Elbit Seven legal jurisdiction and Pre Crime arrests - 00:40:00
#7 - David Livingstone new book Zionism History of a Jewish Heresy Nazis and Gnostic Escatology - 01:10:00
#8 - Walter Veith Did The Vatican Make Islam - The Islamic Connection to Catholicism - 01:40:00

