Notes: COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download]

#1 - Complete 3hr 40min show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Election 2024 Tory PM Rishi Sunak dodges qs on fiscal drag warns the UK of dangerous next five years - 00:50:00

#3 - Election 2024 Keir Starmer outlines new pledges introduces business partners in an appeal to voters - 01:40:00

#4 - Election 2024 Tory Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warns about Labour tax rises - 00:40:00

#5 - Ex SAS David McBride on Ben Robert Smith Afhganistan War Crimes w Richard Medhurst - 02:00:00

#6 - Ronnie Barkan Palestine Action Elbit Seven legal jurisdiction and Pre Crime arrests - 00:40:00

#7 - David Livingstone new book Zionism History of a Jewish Heresy Nazis and Gnostic Escatology - 01:10:00

#8 - Walter Veith Did The Vatican Make Islam - The Islamic Connection to Catholicism - 01:40:00