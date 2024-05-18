Notes: This audio consists of excerpts from a discussion between panelists and workshop attendees, and is therefore less structured than most of my uploads. But the discussion is good, and the audio, while not top-notch, is still easily broadcast quality.



---



There are TWO versions of this workshop on the R4A server:



Version 1: The workshop excerpts (00:39:52) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3).



Version 2: The workshop excerpts optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS 128kbps Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.



—



Approximate Times:



00:00:00 Unknown workshop attendee (Run Time: 0:41)

00:00:41 K.J. Noh (0:39)

00:01:20 Michael Wong (5:06)

00:05:24 Dee Knight (3:59)

00:09:23 Sara Flounders (2:34)

00:11:57 K.J. Noh (7:53)

00:19:50 RJ (workshop attendee) (6:16)

00:26:06 Sara Flounders (2:38)

00:28:44 Unknown workshop attendee (1:20)

00:30:04 Michael Wong (0:23)

00:30:27 Dee Knight (4: 55)

00:35:22 K.J. Noh (4:30)

00:39:52 End



---



You can also download these files plus (much larger) .wav files for highest quality at this link:

https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21ABon0tBPHl77msQ&id=F304B6B2A5F87704%21481815&cid=F304B6B2A5F87704



Note to Radio Station Personnel - Please make note of this link:

https://1drv.ms/u/s!AgR3-KWytgTzgZw_aOI2oDkhLhlrkw?e=fPuqpV

You can use it to download all or part of the R4A Essential Dissent archive (in at least .wav format) via my OneDrive account, and I plan to continue to post new episodes to that account even if R4A at some point becomes non-functional.



---



Please help me stay motivated to do this work by notifying me if you broadcast this audio:

wvought at gmail dot com

