The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Community Members comment on Student's Moral Leadership and Call for Justice
13
Adam Gotlieb, Father Philip
 Dale Lehman/WZRD  Contact Contributor
May 18, 2024, midnight
University of Chicago students set an encampment April 29th. It was proceeded by months of protests and demonstrations demanding a public statement from the university on a ceasefire and divestment from any investments its endowment had in Israel. There was a strong sense of solidarity among Muslim, Christian and Jewish students that I saw as I walked around the encampment. Earlier there had been a presentation at which a compairison of the University's displacement of low income and black residents from the communities surrounding Hyde Park and Israel's colonial occupation of Palestine. Students were being harassed by a few crazed supporters of Israel who were held off with nonviolent deescalation techniques. Encampment policy of not talking to cops or press was in force. I spoke with two people there in solidarity who shared thoughts on the leadership demonstrated by the students and their commitment to challenge their University's and Governments complicity in the genocide being conducted by Israel in Gaza.
Statement from Student given as University of Chicago Police, ordered by the university President, tore down their encampment on May 7th.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLxSaN2nPx0

Subsequently students occupied one of the buildings and
continued to rally in solidarity with Palestine during alumni events.

Murdering Civilians Is Not Victory

Download Program Podcast
00:22:21 1 May 18, 2024
University of Chicago, Chicago,Ill
  View Script
    
 00:22:21  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 