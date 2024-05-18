Summary: University of Chicago students set an encampment April 29th. It was proceeded by months of protests and demonstrations demanding a public statement from the university on a ceasefire and divestment from any investments its endowment had in Israel. There was a strong sense of solidarity among Muslim, Christian and Jewish students that I saw as I walked around the encampment. Earlier there had been a presentation at which a compairison of the University's displacement of low income and black residents from the communities surrounding Hyde Park and Israel's colonial occupation of Palestine. Students were being harassed by a few crazed supporters of Israel who were held off with nonviolent deescalation techniques. Encampment policy of not talking to cops or press was in force. I spoke with two people there in solidarity who shared thoughts on the leadership demonstrated by the students and their commitment to challenge their University's and Governments complicity in the genocide being conducted by Israel in Gaza.