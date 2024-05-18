The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
May 18, 2024, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, today we welcome back from See Shalt, BC, Janet Panic is in the house. Her new album out entitled “A Mighty Rip Through the Page of My Life.” Singing us Indigenous Folk, just the way we love it. Janet is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about her at our place https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/janet-panic

Enjoy music from Janet Panic, Celeigh Cardinal, Ozomatli, Kinky, Jalmy, Joey Stylez, Joel Wood, DJ krayzkree, Dancin Dave, Anyi, Soleil Launiere, Anachnid, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Kwiat, Joey Nowyuk, Digging Roots, Dan L'initie, Blackbird, Quiltman
PaulStar, Def-i, Ariano, Q052, Xit, Stevie Salas, MATCITIM, The Johnnys, Kevin Guteirrez, Blue Moon Marquee, Boogey the Beat,
Piqsiq, Aysanbee, Qacung, Airjazz and much more

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

