We'll celebrate love with Clyde McPhatter asking "A Lover's Question," with RAM as they tell us "Love Is the Answer," and we'll get down with Bob Brady and the Con Chords who tell us "Everybody's Going to the Love-In."
UpFront Soul Playlist #202419 PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1 Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Bob James "Night Crawler" from Heads Endrecheri "FUNK TRON" from Naralien Parliament "Aqua Boogie (A Psychoalphadiscobetabioaquadoloop)" from Parliament's Greatest Hits Colomach "Cotocun Gba Gounke" from Nigeria Rock Special Orchestra Baobab "Dee Moo Woor" from Specialist in All Styles Habib Koite & Bamba "I Ka Barra (Your Work)" from Muso Ko Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers "Loveable" from Specialty Profiles: Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers on Specialty Miles Davis "I Loves You Porgy (Take 1, Second Version)" from Porgy & Bess Joan Armatrading "Dry Land" from Back to the Night on A&M Hank Mobley "The More I See You" from Roll Call Louis Armstrong "Everybody's Talkin' (Echoes)" from Louis Armstrong and his Friends on Blackbird Isley Brothers "She's the One" from The Complete UA Sessions Aretha Franklin "My Coloring Book" Mahalia Jackson "Come to Jesus" The Mello-Kings "Tonite, Tonite" Chuck Berry "Nadine" from Rock & Roll Music Dyna Sores "Jungle Walk" from Las Vegas Grind Vol 1 Burning Desire "Why She Had to Go" from Searching for Soul Mabel John "Runnin' Out" Sam Cooke & The Soul Stirrers "Farther Along" from Specialty Profiles: Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers on Specialty Clyde McPhatter "A Lover's Question" from Doo-Wop Groups & Crooners - 20 Great Tracks Mongo Santamaria "Ponce" from Live at Jazz Alley Stevie Wonder "Summer Soft" from Songs in the Key of Life on Motown Wylie Trass "The Feeling" from Bay Area Funk Charles Bradley "Love Bug Blues (feat. Menahan Street Band)" from Victim of Love Orlando Julius "Esamei Sate" from Super Afro Soul RAM "Love Is The Answer" from Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974 Lee Dorsey "Sneakin' Sally Through the Alley" The Unemployed "Funky Thing" Bob Brady & the Con Chords "Everybody's Going to the Love-In" from Kent's Cellar of Soul on kent Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M