UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
May 19, 2024, midnight
We'll celebrate love with Clyde McPhatter asking "A Lover's Question," with RAM as they tell us "Love Is the Answer," and we'll get down with Bob Brady and the Con Chords who tell us "Everybody's Going to the Love-In."
UpFront Soul Playlist #202419
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Bob James "Night Crawler" from Heads
Endrecheri "FUNK TRON" from Naralien
Parliament "Aqua Boogie (A Psychoalphadiscobetabioaquadoloop)" from Parliament's Greatest Hits
Colomach "Cotocun Gba Gounke" from Nigeria Rock Special
Orchestra Baobab "Dee Moo Woor" from Specialist in All Styles
Habib Koite & Bamba "I Ka Barra (Your Work)" from Muso Ko
Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers "Loveable" from Specialty Profiles: Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers on Specialty
Miles Davis "I Loves You Porgy (Take 1, Second Version)" from Porgy & Bess
Joan Armatrading "Dry Land" from Back to the Night on A&M
Hank Mobley "The More I See You" from Roll Call
Louis Armstrong "Everybody's Talkin' (Echoes)" from Louis Armstrong and his Friends on Blackbird
Isley Brothers "She's the One" from The Complete UA Sessions
Aretha Franklin "My Coloring Book"
Mahalia Jackson "Come to Jesus"
The Mello-Kings "Tonite, Tonite"
Chuck Berry "Nadine" from Rock & Roll Music
Dyna Sores "Jungle Walk" from Las Vegas Grind Vol 1
Burning Desire "Why She Had to Go" from Searching for Soul
Mabel John "Runnin' Out"
Sam Cooke & The Soul Stirrers "Farther Along" from Specialty Profiles: Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers on Specialty
Clyde McPhatter "A Lover's Question" from Doo-Wop Groups & Crooners - 20 Great Tracks
Mongo Santamaria "Ponce" from Live at Jazz Alley
Stevie Wonder "Summer Soft" from Songs in the Key of Life on Motown
Wylie Trass "The Feeling" from Bay Area Funk
Charles Bradley "Love Bug Blues (feat. Menahan Street Band)" from Victim of Love
Orlando Julius "Esamei Sate" from Super Afro Soul
RAM "Love Is The Answer" from Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974
Lee Dorsey "Sneakin' Sally Through the Alley"
The Unemployed "Funky Thing"
Bob Brady & the Con Chords "Everybody's Going to the Love-In" from Kent's Cellar of Soul on kent
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

UpFront Soul 2024.19 h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 May 19, 2024
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 