Notes: UpFront Soul Playlist #202419

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Bob James "Night Crawler" from Heads

Endrecheri "FUNK TRON" from Naralien

Parliament "Aqua Boogie (A Psychoalphadiscobetabioaquadoloop)" from Parliament's Greatest Hits

Colomach "Cotocun Gba Gounke" from Nigeria Rock Special

Orchestra Baobab "Dee Moo Woor" from Specialist in All Styles

Habib Koite & Bamba "I Ka Barra (Your Work)" from Muso Ko

Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers "Loveable" from Specialty Profiles: Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers on Specialty

Miles Davis "I Loves You Porgy (Take 1, Second Version)" from Porgy & Bess

Joan Armatrading "Dry Land" from Back to the Night on A&M

Hank Mobley "The More I See You" from Roll Call

Louis Armstrong "Everybody's Talkin' (Echoes)" from Louis Armstrong and his Friends on Blackbird

Isley Brothers "She's the One" from The Complete UA Sessions

Aretha Franklin "My Coloring Book"

Mahalia Jackson "Come to Jesus"

The Mello-Kings "Tonite, Tonite"

Chuck Berry "Nadine" from Rock & Roll Music

Dyna Sores "Jungle Walk" from Las Vegas Grind Vol 1

Burning Desire "Why She Had to Go" from Searching for Soul

Mabel John "Runnin' Out"

Sam Cooke & The Soul Stirrers "Farther Along" from Specialty Profiles: Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers on Specialty

Clyde McPhatter "A Lover's Question" from Doo-Wop Groups & Crooners - 20 Great Tracks

Mongo Santamaria "Ponce" from Live at Jazz Alley

Stevie Wonder "Summer Soft" from Songs in the Key of Life on Motown

Wylie Trass "The Feeling" from Bay Area Funk

Charles Bradley "Love Bug Blues (feat. Menahan Street Band)" from Victim of Love

Orlando Julius "Esamei Sate" from Super Afro Soul

RAM "Love Is The Answer" from Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974

Lee Dorsey "Sneakin' Sally Through the Alley"

The Unemployed "Funky Thing"

Bob Brady & the Con Chords "Everybody's Going to the Love-In" from Kent's Cellar of Soul on kent

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

