Fun show this week with songs from Johnny Cash, Percy Mayfield, one-hit-wonder Troy Shondell, Fats Waller and Fats Domino. We've got a new one from Jake Vaadeland, blues from Tracy K, Hammond B3 legend Jack McDuff and we finish of with some hopping, skipping and jumping. Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Johnny Cash - So Doggone Lonesome 1955 Percy Mayfield - Loose Lips 1954 The Cats And The Fiddle - Darling, Can't We Make A Date 1947 Jake Vaadeland - Until the Day I See You Dear 2024 Charlie Rich - I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water 1965 Big Maybelle - So Good To My Baby 1952 Goree Carter - Tell Me, Is There Still A Chance 1951 Paramount Gospel Singers - Let The Healing Waters Move 1956 Fats Waller - Honeysuckle Rose 1935 Jerry Lee Lewis - Lewis Boogie 1958 Brother Jack McDuff - Ain't It? 1968 Dee Clark - Hey Little Girl 1959 George Jones - Just A Little Boy Blue 1960 Tracy K - Chauffeur Blues 2011 Fats Domino - Hide Away Blues 1950 Johnny Lee Wills (Curley Lewis vocal) - Bees In My Bonnet 1952 Troy Shondell - This Time 1961 Jack Scott With The Chantones - Go Wild Little Sadie 1958 The Collins Kids - Hop, Skip And Jump 1957 Les Cooper & The Soul Rockers - Wiggle Wobble 1962 Artie Shaw Gramercy Five - Hop, Skip And Jump 1945