Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
May 19, 2024, midnight
Fun show this week with songs from Johnny Cash, Percy Mayfield, one-hit-wonder Troy Shondell, Fats Waller and Fats Domino. We've got a new one from Jake Vaadeland, blues from Tracy K, Hammond B3 legend Jack McDuff and we finish of with some hopping, skipping and jumping.
Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Johnny Cash - So Doggone Lonesome 1955
Percy Mayfield - Loose Lips 1954
The Cats And The Fiddle - Darling, Can't We Make A Date 1947
Jake Vaadeland - Until the Day I See You Dear 2024
Charlie Rich - I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water 1965
Big Maybelle - So Good To My Baby 1952
Goree Carter - Tell Me, Is There Still A Chance 1951
Paramount Gospel Singers - Let The Healing Waters Move 1956
Fats Waller - Honeysuckle Rose 1935
Jerry Lee Lewis - Lewis Boogie 1958
Brother Jack McDuff - Ain't It? 1968
Dee Clark - Hey Little Girl 1959
George Jones - Just A Little Boy Blue 1960
Tracy K - Chauffeur Blues 2011
Fats Domino - Hide Away Blues 1950
Johnny Lee Wills (Curley Lewis vocal) - Bees In My Bonnet 1952
Troy Shondell - This Time 1961
Jack Scott With The Chantones - Go Wild Little Sadie 1958
The Collins Kids - Hop, Skip And Jump 1957
Les Cooper & The Soul Rockers - Wiggle Wobble 1962
Artie Shaw Gramercy Five - Hop, Skip And Jump 1945

00:58:00 1 May 19, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
