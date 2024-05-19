Notes: Artist - Title Year

Johnny Cash - So Doggone Lonesome 1955

Percy Mayfield - Loose Lips 1954

The Cats And The Fiddle - Darling, Can't We Make A Date 1947

Jake Vaadeland - Until the Day I See You Dear 2024

Charlie Rich - I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water 1965

Big Maybelle - So Good To My Baby 1952

Goree Carter - Tell Me, Is There Still A Chance 1951

Paramount Gospel Singers - Let The Healing Waters Move 1956

Fats Waller - Honeysuckle Rose 1935

Jerry Lee Lewis - Lewis Boogie 1958

Brother Jack McDuff - Ain't It? 1968

Dee Clark - Hey Little Girl 1959

George Jones - Just A Little Boy Blue 1960

Tracy K - Chauffeur Blues 2011

Fats Domino - Hide Away Blues 1950

Johnny Lee Wills (Curley Lewis vocal) - Bees In My Bonnet 1952

Troy Shondell - This Time 1961

Jack Scott With The Chantones - Go Wild Little Sadie 1958

The Collins Kids - Hop, Skip And Jump 1957

Les Cooper & The Soul Rockers - Wiggle Wobble 1962

Artie Shaw Gramercy Five - Hop, Skip And Jump 1945