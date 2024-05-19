The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
11
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
May 19, 2024, midnight
1. So Superb - Slum Village ft. Cordae and Earlly Mac
2. Here Comes The BoomBap - Dr Lekta ft. Inspectah Deck, Prefects, Mudmoon and Mademelo
3. Taking The Stand (Thes One remix) - Soul Supreme ft. Damu The Fudgemunk
4. Massive - Glad2Mecha ft. Brassik
5. Xzibit - Ghost Cartridge ft. D-Sisive and Baggylean
6. Back in the Day - Dred Scott
7. Drip Drop - Moka Only ft. Kissey Asplund
8. Heat of the Moment - Masta Ace & Marco Polo ft. Pav Bundy
9. Vortex - DJ Illogik ft. Vex Da Voretex
10. Around The Way (instrumental) - Lyric Jones
11. Keeper - K The Chosen
12. Love Forever - Kooley High
13. Last Nite - Potatohead People ft. Redman
14. You Can Dance to Boom Bap - Thought Provokah
15. Matrice - Kalhex
16. stand up - mike senze
17. Submarine - Rapswell & Emerld
18. Vibe - La Groovance
19. On Me instrumental - Arlo Maverick
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - 1280 AM CJTM Met Radio, Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:57:18 1 May 14, 2024
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:57:18  192Kbps flac
(78.7MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 