1. So Superb - Slum Village ft. Cordae and Earlly Mac 2. Here Comes The BoomBap - Dr Lekta ft. Inspectah Deck, Prefects, Mudmoon and Mademelo 3. Taking The Stand (Thes One remix) - Soul Supreme ft. Damu The Fudgemunk 4. Massive - Glad2Mecha ft. Brassik 5. Xzibit - Ghost Cartridge ft. D-Sisive and Baggylean 6. Back in the Day - Dred Scott 7. Drip Drop - Moka Only ft. Kissey Asplund 8. Heat of the Moment - Masta Ace & Marco Polo ft. Pav Bundy 9. Vortex - DJ Illogik ft. Vex Da Voretex 10. Around The Way (instrumental) - Lyric Jones 11. Keeper - K The Chosen 12. Love Forever - Kooley High 13. Last Nite - Potatohead People ft. Redman 14. You Can Dance to Boom Bap - Thought Provokah 15. Matrice - Kalhex 16. stand up - mike senze 17. Submarine - Rapswell & Emerld 18. Vibe - La Groovance 19. On Me instrumental - Arlo Maverick
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - 1280 AM CJTM Met Radio, Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.