Summary: 1. So Superb - Slum Village ft. Cordae and Earlly Mac

2. Here Comes The BoomBap - Dr Lekta ft. Inspectah Deck, Prefects, Mudmoon and Mademelo

3. Taking The Stand (Thes One remix) - Soul Supreme ft. Damu The Fudgemunk

4. Massive - Glad2Mecha ft. Brassik

5. Xzibit - Ghost Cartridge ft. D-Sisive and Baggylean

6. Back in the Day - Dred Scott

7. Drip Drop - Moka Only ft. Kissey Asplund

8. Heat of the Moment - Masta Ace & Marco Polo ft. Pav Bundy

9. Vortex - DJ Illogik ft. Vex Da Voretex

10. Around The Way (instrumental) - Lyric Jones

11. Keeper - K The Chosen

12. Love Forever - Kooley High

13. Last Nite - Potatohead People ft. Redman

14. You Can Dance to Boom Bap - Thought Provokah

15. Matrice - Kalhex

16. stand up - mike senze

17. Submarine - Rapswell & Emerld

18. Vibe - La Groovance

19. On Me instrumental - Arlo Maverick