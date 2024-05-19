Summary: How hot will people get, how many dying, before someone tries geoengineering? Should scientists test out last-ditch solutions? Long-time journalist, film-maker, and author Dr. Gwynne Dyer says 'yes' in his new book Intervention Earth - Life-Saving Ideas from the World's Climate Engineers. You get in-depth discussion plus an update on the field and 20 cautions in this week's Radio Ecoshock.