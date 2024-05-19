The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
blocking the sun to cool down
Weekly Program
Gwynne Dyer
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
May 19, 2024, midnight
How hot will people get, how many dying, before someone tries geoengineering? Should scientists test out last-ditch solutions? Long-time journalist, film-maker, and author Dr. Gwynne Dyer says 'yes' in his new book Intervention Earth - Life-Saving Ideas from the World's Climate Engineers. You get in-depth discussion plus an update on the field and 20 cautions in this week's Radio Ecoshock.
Interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 31:15 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 240522 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 May 19, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
Ecoshock 240522 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 May 19, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 6 Download File...
Ecoshock 240522 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 May 19, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 