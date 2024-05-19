The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
May 19, 2024, midnight
The unique Ethio-jazz of Qwanqwa; the latest from Dutch-Indonesian hipsters Nusantara Beat; four current Colombian bands from beyond Bogotá; probably the two best American Congolese bands right now: Occidental Brothers Dance Band and Loboko; a great new juju single from Franck Biyong; and burger highlife, the sound of the Ghanaian diaspora
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Qwanqwa | Ethiopia-USA | Indet Nesh | Live | self-released | 2024
Noori & His Dorpa Band | Sudan | Qwal | Beja Power! Electric Soul & Brass From Sudan's Red Sea Coast | Ostinato | 2022

Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Mang Becak | Mang Becak - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2024
Yol Aularong | Cambodia | Yuvajon Kouge Jet | Cambodian Psych-Out | Defective | 2007-197x
Leenalchi | South Korea | Tiger Is Coming | Sugungga | Zanpar | 2020
Khun Narin | Thailand | Lai Sing | Khun Narin's Electric Phin Band | Innovative Leisure | 2014

Jacobo Vélez Y La Mambanegra | Colombia | Santa Noche | Santa Noche - Single | Tambora | 2024
Systema Solar | Colombia | Ponte Bonito | Ponte Bonito - Single | self-released | 2024
Papayebrass | Colombia | Verano En Santoto | Verano En Santoto - Single | Tambora | 2024
Rancho Aparte | Colombia | Bundemente | Re-Evolución | self-released | 2023

Orchestre Afro-Negro | RD Congo-Belgium | À La Mode | Les Belgicains: Na Tango Ya Covadia 1964-70 | Covadia | 2024-196x
Occidental Brothers Dance Band International | USA-RD Congo-Zambia | Mokili | Likambo Te | self-released | 2024
Loboko | RD Congo-USA | Ekenge | Kanyunyi - Single | Names You Can Trust | 2023

Sir Shina Peters & His International Stars | Nigeria | Yabis | Sewele | S.P. | 1986
The Lijadu Sisters | Nigeria | Bayi L'ense | Mother Africa | Afrodisia | 1977
Franck Biyong | Cameroon-RD Congo-France | Lipanda (feat. Mary May) | Lipanda - Single | Tangential Music | 2024

The Godfathers | Ghana-Sierra Leone | Ebe Yi Yie Ni | Ghana Special 2: Electronic Highlife & Afro Sounds In The Diaspora, 1980-93 | Soundway | 2024-1980
A.B. Crentsil's Ahenfo Band with A.P.M.S. | Ghana-Canada | Ma Mendwen Me Ho | Toronto By Night | Wazuri | 1985
Jewel Ackah | Ghana | Eko Awar A Bisa | Electric Hi-Life | Asona | 1986

01:59:52 1 May 19, 2024
Richmond VA USA
