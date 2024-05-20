WINGS #06-24 Words for Water

Subtitle: Poet Rita Wong on the essential element

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Acclaimed poet and associate professor at Emily Carr University of Art and Design, Rita Wong investigates the relationships between contemporary poetics, social justice, ecology, and decolonization. She focuses on poetics of water.

Date Published: May 20, 2024, midnight

Summary: Canadian poet and activist Rita Wong reads from her essays and poems that contrast traditional indigenous knowledge of and respect for water and the settler practices of burying streams and carelessly polluting this finite and essential element for all life on earth.

Credits: Recorded for WINGS by Hillel Wright at the Denman Island Readers and Writers Festival. Edited by Frieda Werden.

Notes: WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org. Latest website wingsradio.org/wordpress



