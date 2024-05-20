The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Poet Rita Wong on the essential element
Weekly Program
Acclaimed poet and associate professor at Emily Carr University of Art and Design, Rita Wong investigates the relationships between contemporary poetics, social justice, ecology, and decolonization. She focuses on poetics of water.
May 20, 2024, midnight
Canadian poet and activist Rita Wong reads from her essays and poems that contrast traditional indigenous knowledge of and respect for water and the settler practices of burying streams and carelessly polluting this finite and essential element for all life on earth.
Recorded for WINGS by Hillel Wright at the Denman Island Readers and Writers Festival. Edited by Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org. Latest website wingsradio.org/wordpress

00:28:50 1 May 20, 2024
Denman Island, BC, Canada
