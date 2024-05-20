Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2024.0A.03. Why Violence has Never Been the Answer to Protesting this System, Because, well Listen Closely



With Clips from MediaSanctuary Youtube Channel, Beacon Press Youtube Channel, Beau of the Fifth Column, The 700 Club Youtube Channel, Thom Hartmann, The Cato Institute Youtube Channel, Woodrow Wilson Center Youtube Channel, Democracy Now!, CBS News Youtube Channel, Activist News Network Youtube Channel, Black Power Media, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Richard Medhurst Youtube Channel



This is, to date, the longest recorded episode I've produced for this podcast. Where to begin? The title actually downplays what the episode is about. Since these protests began I have been thinking about Dr. King nearly everyday. I've been thinking about his reliance on nonviolence to achieve his aims (even though saying that obscures the total truth of WHAT strategies and actions resulted in the gains achieved by the Civil Rights Movement being made, but that is for another time) I've been thinking about how he has drawn together Nonviolence as a protest method and a strategic vision wherein everyone could live peaceful lives. I've been thinking about the Christians waiting for the end times and how they have been supporting war after war after war hoping to find that magic war which will trigger the rapture. I've been thinking about all these things and more, hence this episodes length. There is a consciousness rising in this country, as I described in my first episode back (in 2023) it is rooted in a humanitarian instinct; a notion so powerful it upends all else until it can shine brightly for all to beckon towards its call. Dr. King was an early adopter of this idea, he knew this consciousness was coming forward into humanity, he was committed to helping it come along a bit quicker than its time table suggested was possible, ultimately he was partially successful in his efforts. With us now entering a new era, this consciousness is again coming forward. This consciousness produces a powerful spirit that ignites from the minds and hearts of those embodying this consciousness; this spirit free flows from person to person igniting each as it does and drawing power from the consciousness left. This is the spirit state repression seeks to interrupt (though this is not in the episode). In watching these college campuses we are seeing this spirit move unabated. Using Nonviolence enables them to construct a Nonviolent vision for the world, something I speak about towards the end of the show.



Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Really Care About Us. If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com

