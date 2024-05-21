Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.0D.04. Condemning or Condoning or the Martin Luther King Approach to the Palestinian Crisis a.k.a Present Ongoing Genocide
With Clips from Internet Archive, United Nations Youtube Channel, Young Turks Youtube Channel, TEDx Talks, Manufacturing Intellect and Theory in 5 Youtube Channel
The arguments never change. Protesting against a war results in those in favor of its execution, accusing the protesters of supporting some evil villainous creature living in the territory, amongst the people who would be or are being bombed. The creature, often said to be either Hitler revisited or Hitler 2.0; is so terrifying that extracting him (and it's always a him or a group of hims) without military weaponry is unthinkable. Way back in 1967 Dr. King faced his version of this argument, the lesson learned from his handling of its deployment shifted the “shame strategy” of those supporting the Vietnam War, instead of focusing on the creature, they began to focus more heavily on protesting the war equaling not “supporting the troops” (sound familiar?). How did Dr. King handle this assertion; in Beyond Vietnam, A Time to Break the Silence; Dr. King took the argument head on, describing in brutal detail just whom the creature was the U.S was fighting and who the actual creature was – the then President who was wholeheartedly supported by the United States. What does this have to do with today's College Campus protests? I answer this question (sort of) throughout this entire episode, mainly by explaining why protesting a war is not equatable to supporting a side in that war. In the previously mentioned speech, Dr. King explained this concept beautifully, handing down to us (those with Humanitarian Instinct running through our Brains) a fabrication, a philosophical fabrication strong enough to withstand the modern version of the red scare as it begins to reach its tentacles into the houses where these activists dwell. Something mightily profound is being revealed when a society is committed to preventing descent even before it begins. This episode dives deep into the use of Dr. King's methods for confronting these arguments. PLEASE NOTE, this was recorded about two months ago in the wake of my recovering semi-fully from COVID.
Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield's Think, Brandy's The Definition and Marvin Gaye's Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson's They Don't Really Care About Us.
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.0D.04 References
[CLIP 01 – 01:55 mark – Date Originated: February 29th, 2024] Democracy Now! Thursday, February 29, 2024/ Internet Archive - https://archive.org/details/dn2024-0229_vid [CLIP 02 – 03:24 mark – Date Originated: January 21st, 2019] Martin Luther King at the UN for an Anti-Vietnam War Demonstration (15 April 1967)/ United Nations Youtube Channel - https://youtu.be/YpGFOiSTs3Q [CLIP 03 – 12:48 mark – Date Originated: February 29th, 2024] 100+ Dead After Israeli Troops Open Fire On DESPERATE Palestinians In Food Lines/ Young Turks Youtube Channel - https://youtu.be/tgKdF8vwUco [CLIP 04 – 25:22 mark – Date Originated: January 08th, 2020] Why do we make war? | Hector Garcia | TEDxSanAntonio/ TEDx Talks - https://youtu.be/Y14X-lU7X70 [CLIP 05 – 38:48 mark – Date Originated: August 30th, 2019] Young Benjamin Netanyahu on Palestine (1978)/ Manufacturing Intellect - https://youtu.be/g1c-DSZ_l9Q [CLIP 06 – 48:48 mark – Date Originated: May 19th, 2021] Just War In Under 5 Minutes | Theory In 5/ Theory in 5 Youtube Channel - https://youtu.be/ee68mqNzBt4 53:08 – START OF THE EPISODE 1:53:37 – CWB Podcast Note, A Quick Comment on Keith Olbermann, Gaza and The Campus Protests 2:07:34 – REFERENCES