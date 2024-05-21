The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 05-20-24
Weekly Program
Mary Bonato; cinematic scenes from “Making Men”, “Papi” and “Love Taps”; cameo: Dr. Tanya D. Zuk.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
May 21, 2024, midnight
Queer shorts from the New York African Film Festival focus on then and now; Massachusetts celebrates its 20th queer weddings anniversary; Peru declares trans and gender-fluid people “mentally ill”, Tories propose gagging British public school teachers on gender identity, Liechtenstein lawmakers say yes to marriage equality, U.S. agencies warn of potential June Pride month terrorist attacks, and a New York
Roller Derby team jams a local trans sports ban.
Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by David Hunt & John Dyer V, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: John Dyer V. Archival correspondents: Cindy Friedman & Dean Elzinga. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Wet Willie; Sam Cooke; Janice Leber.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
Los Angele CA USA
