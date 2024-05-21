NY African Film Fest & MA Marriage Equality Anniversary & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 05-20-24

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Mary Bonato; cinematic scenes from “Making Men”, “Papi” and “Love Taps”; cameo: Dr. Tanya D. Zuk.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 21, 2024, midnight

Summary: Queer shorts from the New York African Film Festival focus on then and now; Massachusetts celebrates its 20th queer weddings anniversary; Peru declares trans and gender-fluid people “mentally ill”, Tories propose gagging British public school teachers on gender identity, Liechtenstein lawmakers say yes to marriage equality, U.S. agencies warn of potential June Pride month terrorist attacks, and a New York

Roller Derby team jams a local trans sports ban.

Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by David Hunt & John Dyer V, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: John Dyer V. Archival correspondents: Cindy Friedman & Dean Elzinga. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Wet Willie; Sam Cooke; Janice Leber.

Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

