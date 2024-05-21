The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Robyn Thomas
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
May 21, 2024, midnight
Globally suicide accounts for about 20% of all gun-related deaths. But in the United States, the country with the highest per-capita civilian gun ownership, over 60% of deaths from firearms are suicides. What accounts for this disparity? And why do efforts at gun reform continue to fail in this country? This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with an attorney leading the charge for smarter, saner gun laws in the U.S. Robyn Thomas is the Executive Director of the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. We take a look at trends over the past few years, examine disputes over the interpretation of the Second Amendment, and discuss the persistent political standstill which seems immune to tragedy.
Death Or Glory
Artist: The Clash
Album: London Calling
Label: CBS
Year: 1979

Track: Guns Of Brixton
Artist: Nouvelle Vague
Album: Nouvelle Vague
Label: Peacefrog Records
Year: 2004

Track: Happiness Is A Warm Gun
Artist: The Breeders
Album: Pod
Label: Electra
Year: 1990

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 May 21, 2024
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 