The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
May 21, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Approximately 10 years ago I did a show and played the originals of songs the Grateful Dead have covered. It was inspired by a compilation of songs the Dead covered called The Music Never Stopped. That single CD could not do the catalogue of songs the Dead have covered justice and a 2-hour show barely scratched the surface.

The Dead have covered so many songs across all genres of American music (on reason I think they are a contender for America’s greatest band) – it’s astounding and impressive. And it’s going to be fun to hear a cross section of that catalogue on tonight’s show.

The Haberdasher

Dllard Chandler Rain and Snow Classic Mountain Songs From Smithsonian Folkways Smithsonian Folkways
The Clancy Brothers The Maid of Fife-E-O The Clancy Brothers Collection 1956-62 Acrobat
Ma Rainey See See Rider Blues The Very Best of Ma Rainey Master Classics Records
Elizabeth Cotten Oh Babe It Ain't No Lie Freight Train and Other North Carolina Folk Songs and Tunes Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Allen Toussaint Get Out of My Life Woman Connected NYNO Records
Jesse Fuller Move On Down The Line Move On Down the Line Topic
Junior Walker & The All Stars (I'm A) Road Runner Shotgun UNI/MOTOWN
Bobby "Blue" Bland Turn on Your Love Light The Duke Years 1952-1962 Not Now Music
Chuck Berry Promised Land The Definitive Collection Geffen
Chuck Berry Let It Rock BD Music Presents Chuck Berry BDMUSIC
Johnny Otis Willie And The Hand Jive Presenting Johnny Otis Universal Digital Enterprises
Bob Marley & The Wailers Stir It Up Catch a Fire (Deluxe Edition) Universal-Island Records Ltd.
Hank Williams You Win Again Timeless Memory -Hank Williams Song Book- Oldays Records
Gordon Lightfoot Early Morning Rain Classic Masters: Gordon Lightfoot Capitol Records
Stonewall Jackson I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water Trouble & Me Columbia/Legacy
Tommy Tucker High Heel Sneakers The Chess Blues-Rock Songbook Geffen
Them Gloria (Mono) The Complete Them (1964-1967) Legacy Recordings
Little Willie John Fever Fever King Records
Buddy Holly Oh Boy! The "Chirping" Crickets Geffen*
The Coasters Searchin' The Coasters Rhino/Elektra
Sam Cooke Good Times 30 Greatest Hits: Portrait of a Legend 1951-1964 ABKCO Music & Records, Inc.
Shorty Long Devil With The Blue Dress The Complete Motown Singles Vol. 4: 1964 UNI/MOTOWN
Bob Dylan Desolation Row Highway 61 Revisited Columbia
Martha Reeves & The Vandellas Dance Party Dance Party UNI/MOTOWN
Don & Dewey Big Boy Pete Jungle Hop (Remastered) Fantasy Records
Johnny Horton Ole Slew Foot The Essential Johnny Horton Legacy/Columbia
Freddie King Hide Away The Complete King / Federal Singles Real Gone Music
Gary U.S. Bonds New Orleans Gary and the U.S. Bonds: Greatest Hits Black Sheep Music
Richard Berry & The Pharaohs Louie Louie Have "Louie" Will Travel Ace Records
Muddy Waters Got My Mojo Working (Live) Folk Festival of the Blues: Recorded Live (Remastered) Geffen
The Olympics Hully Gully The Best of the Olympics Acorn Records
Howlin' Wolf Down In The Bottom The Howlin' Wolf Album Geffen
The Beatles Why Don't We Do It In the Road? The Beatles (The White Album) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
Chris Kenner Sick and Tired I Like It Like That - The Best Of AP MUSIC LTD
Freddie Hart Drink Up and Go Home Early Recordings Columbia
The Stanley Brothers Jordan I'm a Man of Constant Sorrow Gusto Records

WRIR Studios
