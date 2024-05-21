Notes: Hey Listeners,



Approximately 10 years ago I did a show and played the originals of songs the Grateful Dead have covered. It was inspired by a compilation of songs the Dead covered called The Music Never Stopped. That single CD could not do the catalogue of songs the Dead have covered justice and a 2-hour show barely scratched the surface.



The Dead have covered so many songs across all genres of American music (on reason I think they are a contender for America’s greatest band) – it’s astounding and impressive. And it’s going to be fun to hear a cross section of that catalogue on tonight’s show.



The Haberdasher



Dllard Chandler Rain and Snow Classic Mountain Songs From Smithsonian Folkways Smithsonian Folkways

The Clancy Brothers The Maid of Fife-E-O The Clancy Brothers Collection 1956-62 Acrobat

Ma Rainey See See Rider Blues The Very Best of Ma Rainey Master Classics Records

Elizabeth Cotten Oh Babe It Ain't No Lie Freight Train and Other North Carolina Folk Songs and Tunes Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Allen Toussaint Get Out of My Life Woman Connected NYNO Records

Jesse Fuller Move On Down The Line Move On Down the Line Topic

Junior Walker & The All Stars (I'm A) Road Runner Shotgun UNI/MOTOWN

Bobby "Blue" Bland Turn on Your Love Light The Duke Years 1952-1962 Not Now Music

Chuck Berry Promised Land The Definitive Collection Geffen

Chuck Berry Let It Rock BD Music Presents Chuck Berry BDMUSIC

Johnny Otis Willie And The Hand Jive Presenting Johnny Otis Universal Digital Enterprises

Bob Marley & The Wailers Stir It Up Catch a Fire (Deluxe Edition) Universal-Island Records Ltd.

Hank Williams You Win Again Timeless Memory -Hank Williams Song Book- Oldays Records

Gordon Lightfoot Early Morning Rain Classic Masters: Gordon Lightfoot Capitol Records

Stonewall Jackson I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water Trouble & Me Columbia/Legacy

Tommy Tucker High Heel Sneakers The Chess Blues-Rock Songbook Geffen

Them Gloria (Mono) The Complete Them (1964-1967) Legacy Recordings

Little Willie John Fever Fever King Records

Buddy Holly Oh Boy! The "Chirping" Crickets Geffen*

The Coasters Searchin' The Coasters Rhino/Elektra

Sam Cooke Good Times 30 Greatest Hits: Portrait of a Legend 1951-1964 ABKCO Music & Records, Inc.

Shorty Long Devil With The Blue Dress The Complete Motown Singles Vol. 4: 1964 UNI/MOTOWN

Bob Dylan Desolation Row Highway 61 Revisited Columbia

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas Dance Party Dance Party UNI/MOTOWN

Don & Dewey Big Boy Pete Jungle Hop (Remastered) Fantasy Records

Johnny Horton Ole Slew Foot The Essential Johnny Horton Legacy/Columbia

Freddie King Hide Away The Complete King / Federal Singles Real Gone Music

Gary U.S. Bonds New Orleans Gary and the U.S. Bonds: Greatest Hits Black Sheep Music

Richard Berry & The Pharaohs Louie Louie Have "Louie" Will Travel Ace Records

Muddy Waters Got My Mojo Working (Live) Folk Festival of the Blues: Recorded Live (Remastered) Geffen

The Olympics Hully Gully The Best of the Olympics Acorn Records

Howlin' Wolf Down In The Bottom The Howlin' Wolf Album Geffen

The Beatles Why Don't We Do It In the Road? The Beatles (The White Album) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

Chris Kenner Sick and Tired I Like It Like That - The Best Of AP MUSIC LTD

Freddie Hart Drink Up and Go Home Early Recordings Columbia

The Stanley Brothers Jordan I'm a Man of Constant Sorrow Gusto Records



