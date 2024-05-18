Summary: Professor Mearsheimer is an American political scientist and international relations scholar who belongs to the realist school of thought. He is the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor at the University of Chicago. Mearsheimer is best known for describing the interaction between great powers as being primarily driven by the desire to achieve regional hegemony.



Mearsheimer is also internationally known for the 2007 book he co-authored with Stephen Walt, entitled “The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy”. The core argument is that the Israel Lobby wields disproportionate influence over U.S. policy - both domestic and international.



Mearsheimer has recently been in high demand for his comments and interviews on China, Ukraine and Gaza. Mearsheimer was invited by Paul Salvatori, Presenter & Senior Producer at the Turkish public broadcast service. They spoke on 5/18/2024. You can watch the full 30 minute conversation on YouTube under the title: John Mearsheimer discusses Gaza.



DATE: May 2/18/2024

