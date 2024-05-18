The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
On May 18, 2024, Paul Salvatori, Presenter & Senior Producer at TRT World, invited Professor John Mearsheimer for a conversation
Weekly Program
Professor John Mearsheimer
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
May 22, 2024, midnight
Professor Mearsheimer is an American political scientist and international relations scholar who belongs to the realist school of thought. He is the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor at the University of Chicago. Mearsheimer is best known for describing the interaction between great powers as being primarily driven by the desire to achieve regional hegemony.

Mearsheimer is also internationally known for the 2007 book he co-authored with Stephen Walt, entitled “The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy”. The core argument is that the Israel Lobby wields disproportionate influence over U.S. policy - both domestic and international.

Mearsheimer has recently been in high demand for his comments and interviews on China, Ukraine and Gaza. Mearsheimer was invited by Paul Salvatori, Presenter & Senior Producer at the Turkish public broadcast service. They spoke on 5/18/2024. You can watch the full 30 minute conversation on YouTube under the title: John Mearsheimer discusses Gaza.

DATE: May 2/18/2024
CREDIT: TRT, the Turkish public broadcast service

Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 May 18, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
