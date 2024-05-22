The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Stop the US-Israeli Genocide in Gaza! Israeli Historian Ilan Pappe, the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, the Truth about the Apartheid State of Israel and its at the time Incremental Genocide of the Palestinian People
Action/Event
Ilan Pappe (Historian, Author)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
May 22, 2024, midnight
In 2014, Michael Slate interviewed Ilan Pappe, Israeli historian, and author of many works, including The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. This has renewed relevance today, in the context of the ongoing Israeli/US genocide in Gaza. The interview was conducted during an earlier Israeli assault. The horrors then inflicted on Palestinians are multiplied in daily videos on social media of the slaughter of Palestinians carried out by the Israeli army and rabid gangs of fascist so-called settlers in Gaza and the West Bank. This is a powerful truth that some try hard to cover up, and some are simply ignoring.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed.

