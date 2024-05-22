Notes: *****BIG FAT BROADCAST ADVISORY*****



---



This episode is a talk by author Charlie Allison, given at the first annual Upstate Anarchist Book Fair, held May 4 & 5, 2024 in Binghamton, NY. The subject of the talk was Allison's 2023 book, No Harmless Power: The Life and Times of the Ukrainian Anarchist Nestor Makhno.



Makhno and the movement he began are seldom mentioned in most mainstream histories—Western or Russian—mostly on the grounds that acknowledging anarchist politics calls into question the inevitability and desirability of the nation-state and unjust hierarchies.



Charlie Allison is an anarchist writer, storyteller, and activist who lives in Philadelphia.



---



There are FOUR versions of this talk on the R4A server. All are 58 minutes, and ALL CONTAIN POTENTIALLY OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE:



Version 1: Optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3).



Version 2: A RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). Includes my intro/mid/outro.



Version 3: Optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS 128kbps Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.



Version 4: Optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS 128kbps Mp3). Identical content to Version 2, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.



---



