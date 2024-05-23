Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we are examining the complex plans moving forward at the World Health Organization this coming week which, according to critics, would radically alter the way the state organizations in charge of public health gain control of our lives. We first hear from Michelle Leduc Catlin, former spokesperson for the National Citizens Inquiry: Canada’s response to COVID-19 about her coming trip to Geneva, and how she is attempting to help build bridges across the globe for public health against against private tyranny. In our second half hour, we have an extensive discussion with medical expert Dr Meryl Nass about her own investigation into the package of reforms, what it would mean to our own freedoms, and how we can fight back.