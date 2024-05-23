The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 433
2
Michael Welch, Dr. Meryl Nass, Michelle Leduc Catlin
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
May 23, 2024, midnight
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we are examining the complex plans moving forward at the World Health Organization this coming week which, according to critics, would radically alter the way the state organizations in charge of public health gain control of our lives. We first hear from Michelle Leduc Catlin, former spokesperson for the National Citizens Inquiry: Canada’s response to COVID-19 about her coming trip to Geneva, and how she is attempting to help build bridges across the globe for public health against against private tyranny. In our second half hour, we have an extensive discussion with medical expert Dr Meryl Nass about her own investigation into the package of reforms, what it would mean to our own freedoms, and how we can fight back.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 May 23, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 