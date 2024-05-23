The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 23, 2024, midnight
Diversify your global investment with an hour of what the world is listening to! Groove Professor, Jef Stott gets us started with new ear candy. Tunisian-American EMEL introduces 100% woman-made music. Another Ska-laden debut from Los Furios, Cambodian psych from Dengue Fever and a positive spin from Nosotros are also in the mix. Then, Kyiv's Nastasia Y decries Russia's ecocide in Ukraine plus challenging Balkan experimental folk from Gordan. Hope holds up the world with World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Jef Stott - Yara
EMEL - Massive Will
Los Furios - This Means War CANCON
Kiran Ahluwalia - Har Khayal CANCON
Dengue Fever - Wake Me up Slowly
Nosotros - Esperanza
M, Robin Scott, Rumba Calzada - Pop Muzik CANCON
Carapaus Afrobeat ft. Tony Allen, Boss AC,Oghene Kologbo -Diablo Na Terra
Bomba Estereo & Manu Chao - Me Duele
Carthnage - Lamman Galo
Horace Andy - Dirty Money Business
Nastasia Y - Stolen Green
Gordan - Sara
C'ammafunk - Pachyphytem

59:49

World Beat Canada Radio May 25 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:49 1 May 23, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:49  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 