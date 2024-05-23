Diversify your global investment with an hour of what the world is listening to! Groove Professor, Jef Stott gets us started with new ear candy. Tunisian-American EMEL introduces 100% woman-made music. Another Ska-laden debut from Los Furios, Cambodian psych from Dengue Fever and a positive spin from Nosotros are also in the mix. Then, Kyiv's Nastasia Y decries Russia's ecocide in Ukraine plus challenging Balkan experimental folk from Gordan. Hope holds up the world with World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Jef Stott - Yara EMEL - Massive Will Los Furios - This Means War CANCON Kiran Ahluwalia - Har Khayal CANCON Dengue Fever - Wake Me up Slowly Nosotros - Esperanza M, Robin Scott, Rumba Calzada - Pop Muzik CANCON Carapaus Afrobeat ft. Tony Allen, Boss AC,Oghene Kologbo -Diablo Na Terra Bomba Estereo & Manu Chao - Me Duele Carthnage - Lamman Galo Horace Andy - Dirty Money Business Nastasia Y - Stolen Green Gordan - Sara C'ammafunk - Pachyphytem