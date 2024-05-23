Summary: Diversify your global investment with an hour of what the world is listening to! Groove Professor, Jef Stott gets us started with new ear candy. Tunisian-American EMEL introduces 100% woman-made music. Another Ska-laden debut from Los Furios, Cambodian psych from Dengue Fever and a positive spin from Nosotros are also in the mix. Then, Kyiv's Nastasia Y decries Russia's ecocide in Ukraine plus challenging Balkan experimental folk from Gordan. Hope holds up the world with World Beat Canada Radio!