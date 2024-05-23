Bootstrapping Celtpunk blazes into Vancouver as The Murphs and The Scratch light up Harbour Centre, October 13th. 'Another Round' from The Scratch opens another twisty hour of Canada's contemporary Celtic radio. Join Patricia Fraser this week!
The Scratch - Another Round Young Dubliners - We The Mighty Mary Frances - Celticumbia CANCON Vishten Connexions - Reflexions CANCON Stone Row - Bound For South Australia The Rumjacks - Tell Me What Happened Tradish - The South Sligo Set Runrig - Clash Of The Ash MAZ - Chasse-Galerie CANCON Keltic Electric - Wild Mountain Thyme FullSet - The Bonnie House Of Airlie The Fretless - Northern Jig/Holding Aine CANCON Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage - Santa Fe Trail Grumpy O Sheep - Black Betty