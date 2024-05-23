The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 23, 2024, midnight
Bootstrapping Celtpunk blazes into Vancouver as The Murphs and The Scratch light up Harbour Centre, October 13th. 'Another Round' from The Scratch opens another twisty hour of Canada's contemporary Celtic radio. Join Patricia Fraser this week!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Scratch - Another Round
Young Dubliners - We The Mighty
Mary Frances - Celticumbia CANCON
Vishten Connexions - Reflexions CANCON
Stone Row - Bound For South Australia
The Rumjacks - Tell Me What Happened
Tradish - The South Sligo Set
Runrig - Clash Of The Ash
MAZ - Chasse-Galerie CANCON
Keltic Electric - Wild Mountain Thyme
FullSet - The Bonnie House Of Airlie
The Fretless - Northern Jig/Holding Aine CANCON
Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage - Santa Fe Trail
Grumpy O Sheep - Black Betty

59:55

