Celt In A Twist May 26 2024

Subtitle: Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Patricia Fraser - host

Contributor: Cal Koat

Date Published: May 23, 2024, midnight

Summary: Bootstrapping Celtpunk blazes into Vancouver as The Murphs and The Scratch light up Harbour Centre, October 13th. 'Another Round' from The Scratch opens another twisty hour of Canada's contemporary Celtic radio. Join Patricia Fraser this week!

Credits: Calcopyrite Communications

Notes: The Scratch - Another Round

Young Dubliners - We The Mighty

Mary Frances - Celticumbia CANCON

Vishten Connexions - Reflexions CANCON

Stone Row - Bound For South Australia

The Rumjacks - Tell Me What Happened

Tradish - The South Sligo Set

Runrig - Clash Of The Ash

MAZ - Chasse-Galerie CANCON

Keltic Electric - Wild Mountain Thyme

FullSet - The Bonnie House Of Airlie

The Fretless - Northern Jig/Holding Aine CANCON

Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage - Santa Fe Trail

Grumpy O Sheep - Black Betty



59:55



