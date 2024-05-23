Notes: This week's show features stories from Germany, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From GERMANY- A report from the latest trial of Julian Assange in London. A court ruled that he can have another appeal to block his extradition to the US for publishing documents exposing US war crimes and espionage. His wife, Stella, and the current editor in chief of Wikileaks are interviewed.



From FRANCE- First a review of the international press on the death of Iranian President Raisi, a controversial hardliner. Press reviews on the ICC recommending arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and 3 Hamas officials. Norway, Ireland and Spain recognized a Palestinian state- an interview with the Palestinian Ambassador to France, Hala Abou Hassira. She talks about the state recognition, and that the only possible solution is political, not military. While the US and UK condemned the ICC warrants, France and most other EU countries did not.



From CUBA- The WHO Director-General deplored the appalling conditions in the Gaza Strip, caused by the intentional seizing and closing of border crossings for aid trucks. In Britain antiwar activists have been demonstrating outside weapon factories. Protestors have been interrupting speeches by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The government of Bolivia has contributed 70 tons of humanitarian aid to Brazil to help with those affected by the tragic floods.





