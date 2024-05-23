In the continuing saga of marijuana politics in Mendocino County, we visit with Sheriff Tom Allman to talk about what has happened since our last visit in June 2007. We discuss the uncertainty of the existing marijuana laws in Mendocino County, the prospects for change based on the upcoming June election (which may allow a variance to Measure G that was adopted in 2000) and about methamphetamine.
This interview with Tom Allman, the Mendocino County Sheriff, was recorded on January 15, 2008. The book that he recommends is, “Things I Overheard While Talking To Myself,” by Alan Alda.
