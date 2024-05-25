Notes: There are TWO versions of this panel on the R4A server. Both are 00:40:56. Neither one has a voiceover into/mid/outro:



Kaushik Tekur (Moderator) is a scholar of policing and literature. His recent work thinks about the police’s relation to time, custody, and suspension of bodies. He’s been an active part of student movements in India and is currently one of the campus organizers for Binghamton University’s Graduate Student Employee Union



Marina Sitrin, author of the forthcoming We Make Our Own Justice: Global Alternatives to Policing and Prisons (Pluto Books, 2025) and Everyday Revolutions: Horizontalism and Autonomy in Argentina, is a professor at Binghamton University and lifelong movement participant/activist.



David Van Deusen is a longtime libertarian-socialist thinker, organizer, and militant union leader. He has been President of the Vermont AFL-CIO since 2019 and is part of the progressive United! Slate. He is also a member of Democratic Socialists of America and a past member of Anti-Racist Action and the Green Mountain Anarchist Collective (NEFAC-VT). Van Deusen resides in Northern Vermont



