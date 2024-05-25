Sonic Café, Tied Up, that’s Dirty Honey there to kick off the show. So ahh welcome, I’m you're your host Scott Clark and this is episode 390. Propaganda, all governments use it on there enemies, and there own people too. Shockingly even the good old United States, all with the goal of controlling how we think and feel about an issue. This time the Sonic Café proves it. Listen for an example of hundreds of local newscasters from TV stations across America planting ideas in our heads by all reading from the exact same script. It’s kind of chilling to hear it in action, so yeah. Our eclectic music mix is pulled from the last 55 years. Listen for Freddie Mercury and Queen from 1974, also The Cure, Fleshtones, The Wombats, The Pretenders Santana featuring Aerosmith lead man Steven Tyler and of course many more, including a trip in the Sonic Café time machine back to 1968, we’ll spin Lemon Pipers, listen for Green Tambourine near the bottom of the hour. All that plus some other neat stuff tucked in for fun, straight ahead, from that little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, from Nashville Tennessee, here’s the Pink Spiders, Freakin’ Out, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Tied Up Artist: Dirty Honey LP: Dirty Honey Yr: 2021 Song 2: Freakin' Freakin' Out Artist: The Pink Spiders LP: Freakazoid Yr: 2023 Song 3: Multiple local news stations say the same thing verbatim Artist: ShootMeDead LP: Yr: 2018 Song 4: Seven Seas Of Rhye (Remastered 2011) Artist: Queen LP: Queen II Yr. 1974 Song 5: Inbetween Days Artist: The Cure LP: Mixed Up [Disc 1] Yr: 1990 Song 6: Do You Swing Artist: The Fleshtones LP: Do You Swing Yr: 2003 Song 7: The Seed (2.0) Artist: The Roots (Feat. Cody Chestnut) LP: Phrenology Year: 2002 Song 8: Dip You In Honey Artist: The Wombats LP: Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life Yr: 2018 Song 9: Green Tambourine Artist: Lemon Pipers LP: 100 Hits 60s [Disc 4] Yr: 1968 Song 10: My City Was Gone (2007 Remaster) Artist: The Pretenders LP: Learning to Crawl Yr: 1984 Song 11: Just Feel Better Artist: Santana Feat. Steven Tyler LP: All That I Am Yr: 2005 Song 12: Heaven's Already Here Artist: Collective Soul LP: Hints Allegations & Things Left Unsaid Yr: 1993 Song 13: Razzmatazz Artist: Idkhow LP: Razzmatazz Yr: 2020 Song 14: Society Pages Artist: The Jayhawks LP: Xoxo Yr: 2020 Song 15: I Know Now Artist: Adrian Belew LP: Side Two Yr: 2005
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)