UpFront Soul #2024.20 Playlist Hour 1 Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M JT Allen & Little Richard's Band "Working Hard" from "Natural Resources Vol 2" Butcher Brown "Neighborhood Watch" from "GrownFolk" Benjamin Ball "I Just Keep Dancing" from "I Just Keep Dancing" on Cultures of Soul Joan Armatrading "What Do You Want" from "To The Limit" on A&M King Curtis "I Was Made to Love Her" from "Instant Soul" on razor & tie Joy Oladokun "Keeping You Around" from "Keeping You Around" Billy Paul "Mrs. Robinson" from "Ebony Woman" Jimmy McGriff "Dig On It" from "Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk" Aretha Franklin "Lee Cross" from "The Queen in Waiting: The Columbia Years" on Columbia Little Clara & Les Chacals "Oui Mais Non" from "Un Pas Apres L'Autre" on Q-Sounds Recordings Bernard Purdie "If You Never Cried" from "Soul Drums" 1619 Bad Ass Band "Step Out" from "1619 Bad Ass Band" Dayton Sidewinders "Funky Chicken Stew" from "Let's Go Down to Funksville" Billy Preston "Drown In My Tears" from "Don't Let Me Catch You Crying" Esther Phillips "Black Eyed Blues" from "Black Eyed Blues" Hour 2 Al TNT Braggs "Chase 'Em Tomcat" from "Chase 'Em Tomcat" on Peacock Al Green "Hot Wire" from "Back Up Train" The Happyland Singers/Blind Boys of Alabama "I've Been Born Again" from "Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers" The Notations "Super People" from "Disappearing Acts (Music from The HBO Film) [Digitally Remastered]" on Charly Willie Bobo "He's That Way" from "Bobo! Do That Thing" Michele Thomas "Jesus Children of America" from "Messenger" Ray And His Musical Family "Cookie Crumbs" from "On the Ship (Digitally Remastered)" on Empire Musicwerks/Universal Ramsey Lewis "Jungle Strut" from "Sun Goddess" on Sony Joe Tex "Wooden Spoon" from "The Funk Collection: Vol. 2" D'Angelo and The Vanguard "Prayer" from "Black Messiah" on RCA Ahmad Jamal "Haitian Market Place" from "Macanudo" The Gospel Clouds "Keep On Praying" from "Keep On Praying" Ex-Centric Sound System "Chenki" from "Electric Voodooland" El Riot & the Rebels "Do It Right" from "Searching for Soul: Rare and Classic Soul, Funk, and Jazz" Djanta Kan "Avoude" from "Afrolution Vol. 2" on Black Mango Bob James "Night Crawler" from "Heads" on CBS Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963" on RCA