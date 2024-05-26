Notes: UpFront Soul #2024.20 Playlist

Hour 1

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M

JT Allen & Little Richard's Band "Working Hard" from "Natural Resources Vol 2"

Butcher Brown "Neighborhood Watch" from "GrownFolk"

Benjamin Ball "I Just Keep Dancing" from "I Just Keep Dancing" on Cultures of Soul

Joan Armatrading "What Do You Want" from "To The Limit" on A&M

King Curtis "I Was Made to Love Her" from "Instant Soul" on razor & tie

Joy Oladokun "Keeping You Around" from "Keeping You Around"

Billy Paul "Mrs. Robinson" from "Ebony Woman"

Jimmy McGriff "Dig On It" from "Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk"

Aretha Franklin "Lee Cross" from "The Queen in Waiting: The Columbia Years" on Columbia

Little Clara & Les Chacals "Oui Mais Non" from "Un Pas Apres L'Autre" on Q-Sounds Recordings

Bernard Purdie "If You Never Cried" from "Soul Drums"

1619 Bad Ass Band "Step Out" from "1619 Bad Ass Band"

Dayton Sidewinders "Funky Chicken Stew" from "Let's Go Down to Funksville"

Billy Preston "Drown In My Tears" from "Don't Let Me Catch You Crying"

Esther Phillips "Black Eyed Blues" from "Black Eyed Blues"

Hour 2

Al TNT Braggs "Chase 'Em Tomcat" from "Chase 'Em Tomcat" on Peacock

Al Green "Hot Wire" from "Back Up Train"

The Happyland Singers/Blind Boys of Alabama "I've Been Born Again" from "Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers"

The Notations "Super People" from "Disappearing Acts (Music from The HBO Film) [Digitally Remastered]" on Charly

Willie Bobo "He's That Way" from "Bobo! Do That Thing"

Michele Thomas "Jesus Children of America" from "Messenger"

Ray And His Musical Family "Cookie Crumbs" from "On the Ship (Digitally Remastered)" on Empire Musicwerks/Universal

Ramsey Lewis "Jungle Strut" from "Sun Goddess" on Sony

Joe Tex "Wooden Spoon" from "The Funk Collection: Vol. 2"

D'Angelo and The Vanguard "Prayer" from "Black Messiah" on RCA

Ahmad Jamal "Haitian Market Place" from "Macanudo"

The Gospel Clouds "Keep On Praying" from "Keep On Praying"

Ex-Centric Sound System "Chenki" from "Electric Voodooland"

El Riot & the Rebels "Do It Right" from "Searching for Soul: Rare and Classic Soul, Funk, and Jazz"

Djanta Kan "Avoude" from "Afrolution Vol. 2" on Black Mango

Bob James "Night Crawler" from "Heads" on CBS

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963" on RCA