The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
2
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
May 26, 2024, midnight
We'll dig into some Funky Chicken Stew with the Dayton Sidewinders and hear some crazy South African disco from Benjamin Ball, plus Francophone soul from Little Clara & Les Chacals!
UpFront Soul #2024.20 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M
JT Allen & Little Richard's Band "Working Hard" from "Natural Resources Vol 2"
Butcher Brown "Neighborhood Watch" from "GrownFolk"
Benjamin Ball "I Just Keep Dancing" from "I Just Keep Dancing" on Cultures of Soul
Joan Armatrading "What Do You Want" from "To The Limit" on A&M
King Curtis "I Was Made to Love Her" from "Instant Soul" on razor & tie
Joy Oladokun "Keeping You Around" from "Keeping You Around"
Billy Paul "Mrs. Robinson" from "Ebony Woman"
Jimmy McGriff "Dig On It" from "Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk"
Aretha Franklin "Lee Cross" from "The Queen in Waiting: The Columbia Years" on Columbia
Little Clara & Les Chacals "Oui Mais Non" from "Un Pas Apres L'Autre" on Q-Sounds Recordings
Bernard Purdie "If You Never Cried" from "Soul Drums"
1619 Bad Ass Band "Step Out" from "1619 Bad Ass Band"
Dayton Sidewinders "Funky Chicken Stew" from "Let's Go Down to Funksville"
Billy Preston "Drown In My Tears" from "Don't Let Me Catch You Crying"
Esther Phillips "Black Eyed Blues" from "Black Eyed Blues"
Hour 2
Al TNT Braggs "Chase 'Em Tomcat" from "Chase 'Em Tomcat" on Peacock
Al Green "Hot Wire" from "Back Up Train"
The Happyland Singers/Blind Boys of Alabama "I've Been Born Again" from "Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers"
The Notations "Super People" from "Disappearing Acts (Music from The HBO Film) [Digitally Remastered]" on Charly
Willie Bobo "He's That Way" from "Bobo! Do That Thing"
Michele Thomas "Jesus Children of America" from "Messenger"
Ray And His Musical Family "Cookie Crumbs" from "On the Ship (Digitally Remastered)" on Empire Musicwerks/Universal
Ramsey Lewis "Jungle Strut" from "Sun Goddess" on Sony
Joe Tex "Wooden Spoon" from "The Funk Collection: Vol. 2"
D'Angelo and The Vanguard "Prayer" from "Black Messiah" on RCA
Ahmad Jamal "Haitian Market Place" from "Macanudo"
The Gospel Clouds "Keep On Praying" from "Keep On Praying"
Ex-Centric Sound System "Chenki" from "Electric Voodooland"
El Riot & the Rebels "Do It Right" from "Searching for Soul: Rare and Classic Soul, Funk, and Jazz"
Djanta Kan "Avoude" from "Afrolution Vol. 2" on Black Mango
Bob James "Night Crawler" from "Heads" on CBS
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963" on RCA

UpFront Soul 2024.20 h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 May 26, 2024
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 