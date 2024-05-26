I don't do 'themes' on Backbeat, I just pick music I think sounds good together but sometimes patterns emerge. This week some things are the same; there's two instrumentals by groups that served as studio backup bands. Some things are opposite; someone lamenting his baby leaving, another wanting his baby to just go. We'll also hear one of the first guitarists to use a solid body electric guitar. It's all put together with the usual mix of vintage blues, country, gospel, rock 'n' roll and whatever else sounds good.
Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Charles "Hungry" Williams - So Glad She's Mine 1955 Floyd Dixon - Please Don't Go 1953 Pee Wee King & His Band; Dick Glasser, vocal - Catty Town 1956 Memphis Minnie and Kansas City Joe McCoy - Let's Go to Town 1931 National Harmonizers - Death Comes Knocking 1954 Charles Sheffield - It's Your Voodoo Working 1961 Jack Rivers - Jelly Bean Rag 1950 Blanche Calloway - Growlin' Dan 1934 Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Marie Knight with Sam Price Trio - Didn't It Rain 1947 The Upsetters - Return of Django 1968 Smiley Lewis - Goin' To Jump And Shout 1957 David Wilcox - Bad Feeling 1983 The Bells Of Joy - Fare Ye Well Cliff Gleaves - Love Is My Business 1958 Lonnie Donegan & His Skiffle Group - Lost John 1956 Chuck Jackson - Beg Me 1964 Lowell Fulson - Reconsider Baby 1954 Jack Kingston - Go Away 1958 Ronnie Hawkins and The Hawks - Sick And Tired 1960 The Fireballs - Quite A Party 1961 Bill Doggett - Hold It 1959