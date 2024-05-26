Summary: I don't do 'themes' on Backbeat, I just pick music I think sounds good together but sometimes patterns emerge. This week some things are the same; there's two instrumentals by groups that served as studio backup bands. Some things are opposite; someone lamenting his baby leaving, another wanting his baby to just go. We'll also hear one of the first guitarists to use a solid body electric guitar. It's all put together with the usual mix of vintage blues, country, gospel, rock 'n' roll and whatever else sounds good.



Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.