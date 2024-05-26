The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Action/Event
Lorne VanSinclair
May 26, 2024, midnight
I don't do 'themes' on Backbeat, I just pick music I think sounds good together but sometimes patterns emerge. This week some things are the same; there's two instrumentals by groups that served as studio backup bands. Some things are opposite; someone lamenting his baby leaving, another wanting his baby to just go. We'll also hear one of the first guitarists to use a solid body electric guitar. It's all put together with the usual mix of vintage blues, country, gospel, rock 'n' roll and whatever else sounds good.

Artist - Title Year
Charles "Hungry" Williams - So Glad She's Mine 1955
Floyd Dixon - Please Don't Go 1953
Pee Wee King & His Band; Dick Glasser, vocal - Catty Town 1956
Memphis Minnie and Kansas City Joe McCoy - Let's Go to Town 1931
National Harmonizers - Death Comes Knocking 1954
Charles Sheffield - It's Your Voodoo Working 1961
Jack Rivers - Jelly Bean Rag 1950
Blanche Calloway - Growlin' Dan 1934
Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Marie Knight with Sam Price Trio - Didn't It Rain 1947
The Upsetters - Return of Django 1968
Smiley Lewis - Goin' To Jump And Shout 1957
David Wilcox - Bad Feeling 1983
The Bells Of Joy - Fare Ye Well
Cliff Gleaves - Love Is My Business 1958
Lonnie Donegan & His Skiffle Group - Lost John 1956
Chuck Jackson - Beg Me 1964
Lowell Fulson - Reconsider Baby 1954
Jack Kingston - Go Away 1958
Ronnie Hawkins and The Hawks - Sick And Tired 1960
The Fireballs - Quite A Party 1961
Bill Doggett - Hold It 1959

