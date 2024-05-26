WINGS #07-24 Murder in the WAC - Memorial Day special but good all year

Subtitle: A lesbian tragi-comedy

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Pat Bond (1925-1990) was an actress and a popular writer and performer of one-woman lesbian-related comedy shows in the United States. She was also a member of the Women's Army Corps near the end of World War II.

Date Published: May 26, 2024, midnight

Summary: In 1947, in Tokyo, 500 women were dishonorably discharged from the US Army on the charge of homosexuality. "Murder in the WAC" is a one-woman show written and performed by Pat Bond, about how lesbians - herself among them - were recruited into the Women's Army Corps during WWII, and after the war expelled. There are a few mentions of the word sh-t that have had their vowels silenced for radio. Also a euphemistic reference to lesbian sex. This is comedy, but with a tragic ending.

Credits: Event produced and recorded by Katherine Davenport. Editing for radio and intro/outro by Frieda Werden.

