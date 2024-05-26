The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
A lesbian tragi-comedy
Weekly Program
Pat Bond (1925-1990) was an actress and a popular writer and performer of one-woman lesbian-related comedy shows in the United States. She was also a member of the Women's Army Corps near the end of World War II.
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
May 26, 2024, midnight
In 1947, in Tokyo, 500 women were dishonorably discharged from the US Army on the charge of homosexuality. "Murder in the WAC" is a one-woman show written and performed by Pat Bond, about how lesbians - herself among them - were recruited into the Women's Army Corps during WWII, and after the war expelled. There are a few mentions of the word sh-t that have had their vowels silenced for radio. Also a euphemistic reference to lesbian sex. This is comedy, but with a tragic ending.
Event produced and recorded by Katherine Davenport. Editing for radio and intro/outro by Frieda Werden.
There are a few mentions of the word sh-t that have had their vowels silenced for radio. Also a euphemistic reference to lesbian sex. This is comedy, but with a tragic ending.

Download Program Podcast
00:28:56 1 May 26, 2024
New York, San Francisco, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 