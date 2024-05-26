Pat Bond (1925-1990) was an actress and a popular writer and performer of one-woman lesbian-related comedy shows in the United States. She was also a member of the Women's Army Corps near the end of World War II.
In 1947, in Tokyo, 500 women were dishonorably discharged from the US Army on the charge of homosexuality. "Murder in the WAC" is a one-woman show written and performed by Pat Bond, about how lesbians - herself among them - were recruited into the Women's Army Corps during WWII, and after the war expelled. There are a few mentions of the word sh-t that have had their vowels silenced for radio. Also a euphemistic reference to lesbian sex. This is comedy, but with a tragic ending.
Event produced and recorded by Katherine Davenport. Editing for radio and intro/outro by Frieda Werden.
