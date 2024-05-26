The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
covering a damaged world
Weekly Program
Paul Beckwith, Alex Smith
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
May 26, 2024, midnight
Tornados, killer heat domes, and tipping points: we have it all. Climate scientist Paul Beckwith and Alex cover the latest shocking climate news and science in a destabilizing the world. How, why, and when. Plus 2 AI climate songs.
Interview by Alex Smith

Songs: lyrics Alex Smith, music AI "One Hot World" and "Closing Soon". Creative commons license (non-profit use).
In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro at 29:54 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

