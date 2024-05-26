This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Climate Killers Go on Holiday
Series:
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: covering a damaged world
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Paul Beckwith, Alex Smith
Contributor:
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Date Published: May 26, 2024, midnight
Summary: Tornados, killer heat domes, and tipping points: we have it all. Climate scientist Paul Beckwith and Alex cover the latest shocking climate news and science in a destabilizing the world. How, why, and when. Plus 2 AI climate songs.
Credits: Interview by Alex Smith Songs: lyrics Alex Smith, music AI "One Hot World" and "Closing Soon". Creative commons license (non-profit use).
Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro at 29:54 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.
Version 1: Ecoshock 240529 CD Quality
Description: 1 hour no-ads power radio
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: May 26, 2024
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
Version 2: Ecoshock 240529 Lo-Fi
Description: faster download, lower audio quality
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: May 26, 2024
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
Version 3: Ecoshock 240529 Affiliates 58 minutes
Description: allows time for station ID and announcements
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:58:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: May 26, 2024
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
