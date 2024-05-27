Olivier Conan's new Combo Daguerre project; great new music from Sahra Halgan and Delgrès; Orquesta Akokán's modern mambo; Tidiane Thiam says "Africa, it's time"; the latest from female gnawa pioneers Asmâa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou; Ajate sets Japanese tradition to Afro grooves
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Michel Polnareff | France | La Poupée Qui Fait Non | Michel Polnareff | Disc'Az | 1966 Combo Daguerre | USA-France-Perú-Colombia-Venezuela | Les Assassins | Les Assassins - Single | Barbès | 2024 Sullivan | France | Haschish-Faction | Les Pays Des Merveilles | Vogue | 1967 François Wertheimer | France | L'Automne | Le Compagnon De Voyage / L'Automne - Single | BYG | 1971
Alain Péters | La Réunion France | Caloubadia (1981) | Rest' La Maloya | Bongo Joe | 2015 Delgrès | France | À La Fin | Promis Le Ciel | Discograph | 2024 Sahra Halgan | Somaliland-France | Laga | Hiddo Dhawr | Danaya | 2024 Moonlight Benjamin | Haiti-France | Moso Moso | Siltane | Ma Case | 2018
Orquesta Akokán | Cuba-USA | Con Licencia | Con Licencia - Single | Daptone | 2024 Ned Sublette | USA-Cuba | Cheaters' Motel | Cowboy Rumba | Palm Pictures | 1999 David Byrne | USA | Make Believe Mambo | Rei Momo | Luaka Bop | 1989
Asmâa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou | Morocco | Lalla Malika 1 | L'bnat | Ajabu! | 2024 Maalem Mahmoud Gania | Morocco | Sidi Sma Ya Boulandi | Colours Of The Night | Hive Mind | 2023-2013 Aziz Sahmaoui & University Of Gnawa | Morocco-Sénégal-France | Ganga Sound Of Mbirika | Poetic Trance | Blue Line | 2019
Ajate | Japan | Kopi Lakanka | Dala Toni | 180g | 2024 Minyo Crusaders & Frente Cumbiero | Japan-Colombia | Tora Joe | From Toyko To Bogotá EP | Mais Um | 2020