lots of punk, and hardcore music from records that belong to my sister or that i’ve picked up over the years … including a few tracks by Honor Role (in memory of Bob Schick ) and a few other Richmond bands from those days
Kim Gordon, “Psychedelic Orgasm” from The Collective Matador - 2024
Asian Dub Foundation, “No Fun (featuring Iggy Pop)” from Punkara Rinse It Out Limited - 2008
Beefeater, “Just Things” from Plays for Lovers & House Burning Down Dischord - 1992
Beefeater, “Out of the Woods” from Plays for Lovers & House Burning Down Dischord - 1992
The Gun Club, “John Hardy” from Miami (Remastered 2020) Blixa Sounds - 1982
Hüsker Dü, “Folk Lore” from New Day Rising SST Records - 1985
Hüsker Dü, “If I Told You” from New Day Rising SST Records - 1985
Buzzcocks, “Why She's a Girl from the Chainstore” from A Different Kind of Tension (Special Edition) Domino Recording Co - 2008
Patti Smith Group, “Distant Fingers” from Radio Ethiopia (1996 Remaster) Arista - 1996
Rebby Sharp, “Hard Acid Rain” from In One Mouth And Out The Other Shimmy Disc
Rebby Sharp, “These Venetian Eyes” from In One Mouth and Out The Other Shimmy Disc - 1989
The Fall, “Disney's Dream Debased” from The Wonderful and Frightening World Of.... Beggars Banquet - 1984
The Minutemen, “Time” from Radio Tokyo Tapes Vol. 3 PVC
Subhumans, “Where's the Freedom?” from From the Cradle to the Grave Bluurg Records - 1984
D.O.A, “None But the Brave” from True (North) Strong & Free Astor Place - 1987
White Cross, “I’m Not Listening” from What's Going On? Zero Degree Records - 1983
Wasted Talent, “This is America” from Ready To Riot Going Underground
Wasted Talent, “Off To War” from Ready To Riot Going Underground
Suicidal Tendencies, “Fascist Pig” from Suicidal Tendencies Frontier - 1983