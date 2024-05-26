The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
May 26, 2024, midnight
lots of punk, and hardcore music from records that belong to my sister or that i’ve picked up over the years … including a few tracks by Honor Role (in memory of Bob Schick ) and a few other Richmond bands from those days
Kim Gordon, “Psychedelic Orgasm”
from The Collective
Matador - 2024

Asian Dub Foundation, “No Fun (featuring Iggy Pop)”
from Punkara
Rinse It Out Limited - 2008

Beefeater, “Just Things”
from Plays for Lovers & House Burning Down
Dischord - 1992

Beefeater, “Out of the Woods”
from Plays for Lovers & House Burning Down
Dischord - 1992

The Gun Club, “John Hardy”
from Miami (Remastered 2020)
Blixa Sounds - 1982

Hüsker Dü, “Folk Lore”
from New Day Rising
SST Records - 1985

Hüsker Dü, “If I Told You”
from New Day Rising
SST Records - 1985

Buzzcocks, “Why She's a Girl from the Chainstore”
from A Different Kind of Tension (Special Edition)
Domino Recording Co - 2008

Patti Smith Group, “Distant Fingers”
from Radio Ethiopia (1996 Remaster)
Arista - 1996

Rebby Sharp, “Hard Acid Rain”
from In One Mouth And Out The Other
Shimmy Disc

Rebby Sharp, “These Venetian Eyes”
from In One Mouth and Out The Other
Shimmy Disc - 1989

The Fall, “Disney's Dream Debased”
from The Wonderful and Frightening World Of....
Beggars Banquet - 1984

The Minutemen, “Time”
from Radio Tokyo Tapes Vol. 3
PVC

Subhumans, “Where's the Freedom?”
from From the Cradle to the Grave
Bluurg Records - 1984

D.O.A, “None But the Brave”
from True (North) Strong & Free
Astor Place - 1987

White Cross, “I’m Not Listening”
from What's Going On?
Zero Degree Records - 1983

Wasted Talent, “This is America”
from Ready To Riot
Going Underground

Wasted Talent, “Off To War”
from Ready To Riot
Going Underground

Suicidal Tendencies, “Fascist Pig”
from Suicidal Tendencies
Frontier - 1983

Suicidal Tendencies, “I Want More”
from Suicidal Tendencies
Frontier - 1983

Dead Kennedys, “Life Sentence”
from Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death
Manifesto Records - 1987

Corrosion of Conformity, “Holier”
from Animosity
Metal Blade Records - 1985

Black Flag, “Padded Cell”
from Everything Went Black
SST Records - 1982

Bad Brains, “At the Movies (Live at the Paradiso, Amsterdam, 1987)”
from The Youth Are Getting Restless (Live at the Paradiso, Amsterdam 1987)
Bad Brains Records - 2017

Bad Brains, “Return to Heaven”
from I Against I
SST Records - 1986

Ramones, “Loudmouth”
from Ramones
Rhino/Warner Bros. - 1976

The Clash, “Straight to Hell”
from Combat Rock
Columbia - 1982

Breadwinner, “Prescott [Homecut]”
from Burner
Merge Records - 1994

Honor Role, “New Hope”
from It Bled Like a Stuck Pig EP
unknown

Honor Role, “Throwing Rocks”
from The Pretty Siong
Eskimo - 1986

Honor Role, “My Place”
from The Pretty Song
Eskimo - 1986

Honor Role, “Shuffle”
from The Pretty Song
Eskimo - 1986

Honor Role, “Present Conditions”
from The Pretty Song
Eskimo - 1986

Regressive Aid, “Years and Years”
from Effects on Exposed People
Rhesus Records

Dinosaur Jr., “Little Fury Things”
from You're Living All Over Me
Merge Records - 2005

Meat Puppets, “Plateau”
from II
MVD AUDIO - 2011

Butthole Surfers, “Rocky”
from Hairway To Steven
Matador - 1988

La Luz, “News of the Universe”
from News of the Universe
Sub Pop Records - 2024

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 May 26, 2024
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 