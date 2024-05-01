The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov
 Back in the USSR
May 27, 2024, midnight
With the ICC's application for arrest warrants against the Israeli PM and Defense Minister and the ICJ's ruling that Israel must immediately halt its murderous assault on Rafah, the Apartheid state is lashing out with increasingly desperate violence.
The Grayzone - "Israel Assaults Rafah, Taunts ICJ"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2XHJHb-od0

The Electronic Intifada - "What the ICC arrest application says about the court's direction"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNGs_DSsar4

Handsome Furs - "Serve the People"
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2024/05/the-icc-icj-and-israeli-apartheid.html

Download Program Podcast
00:58:45 1 May 27, 2024
CFRU 93.3 FM
  View Script
    
 00:58:45  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 