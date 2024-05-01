With the ICC's application for arrest warrants against the Israeli PM and Defense Minister and the ICJ's ruling that Israel must immediately halt its murderous assault on Rafah, the Apartheid state is lashing out with increasingly desperate violence.
The Grayzone - "Israel Assaults Rafah, Taunts ICJ" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2XHJHb-od0
The Electronic Intifada - "What the ICC arrest application says about the court's direction" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNGs_DSsar4
