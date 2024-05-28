Marking the 45th anniversary of San Francisco’s “Stonewall”; ten cops face murder charges in the death of an Argentinian trans woman, U.S. Supremes decline an appeal fro anti-trans parents, Colorado Republicans accuse Democrats of “turning kids trans”, Louisiana Republicans approve a harshly restrictive “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Minnesota bans book bans, and NBC-TV’s “The Voice” crowns Asher HaVon its first queer winner. Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by Kalyn Hardman & Marcos Najera. Archival correspondents: Gene Parish/NPR; Mike Hodel/Pacifica Radio; Emily Clark/Pacifica Radio; members of the Fresh Fruit Collective/KPFA-Berkeley; Aileen Alfandary/Pacifica Radio; David Hosley/KNX News Radio-Los Angeles; Steve O’Neill & Ravenshead Communications. Additional material: Dr. Tanya D. Zuk. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Rascals; Scott McKenzie; The Tom Robinson Band; Triumph.
