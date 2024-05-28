The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 05-27-24
Weekly Program
Asher HaVon; Harvey Milk; Dianne Feinstein; Harry Britt; Meg Christian & Holly Near; Dr. Tanya D. Zuk.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
May 28, 2024, midnight
Marking the 45th anniversary of San Francisco’s “Stonewall”; ten cops face murder charges in the death of an Argentinian trans woman, U.S. Supremes decline an appeal fro anti-trans parents, Colorado Republicans accuse Democrats of “turning kids trans”, Louisiana Republicans approve a harshly restrictive “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Minnesota bans book bans, and NBC-TV’s “The Voice” crowns Asher HaVon its first queer winner.
Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by Kalyn Hardman & Marcos Najera. Archival correspondents: Gene Parish/NPR; Mike Hodel/Pacifica Radio; Emily Clark/Pacifica Radio; members of the Fresh Fruit Collective/KPFA-Berkeley; Aileen Alfandary/Pacifica Radio; David Hosley/KNX News Radio-Los Angeles; Steve O’Neill & Ravenshead Communications. Additional material: Dr. Tanya D. Zuk. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Rascals; Scott McKenzie; The Tom Robinson Band; Triumph.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 May 28, 2024
Los Angele CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 