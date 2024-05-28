The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
May 28, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Glad to be with you on a holiday Monday. Over the past 16 years I have spent many a holiday Monday with you (and many Final Fours and National Championships too) and I am happy to kick off Summer ’24 with you. So pretend it’s vacation time and you’re packing up the car and headed off for a road trip. We’re going to hear songs from all over the country – not songs about travel or the states you may be traveling to, but songs from the bands you might be traveling to.

It’s a great playlist so keep it tuned here.

The Haberdasher

Tift Merritt Write My Ticket Tambourine Lost Highway Records
Uncle Walt's Band Bluebird Anthology: Those Boys From Carolina, They Sure Enough Could Sing Omnivore Recordings
Bill Monroe Blue Moon of Kentucky 100 Bill Monroe's Classics Digital Remasterings
Isaac Hayes Walk On By Hot Buttered Soul Stax
Sam & Dave You Don't Know Like I Know Hold On, I'm Comin' Rhino Atlantic
Sea Level Shake a Leg Sea Level PCLC Capricorn
Jason Isbell Children of Children Something More Than Free Southeastern Records
Bobbie Gentry Parchman Farm The Delta Sweete EMI Catalogue
Mudcrutch Shady Grove Mudcrutch Reprise
The Allman Brothers Band Every Hungry Woman The Allman Brothers Band Island Def Jam
Ann Savoy Something's Got a Hold on Me Another Heart Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Feufollet Tired of Your Tears Two Universes Feufollet Records
K.C. Jones Beginnings and Ends Queen of the in Between KC JONES MUSIC
Tish Hinojosa Midnight Monnlight Taos to Tennessee New West Records
Sir Douglas Quintet In the Dark The Best of Doug Sahm & Sir Douglas Quintet (1968 - 1975) Mercury Records
The Handsome Family Gold Unseen Loose Music
AJJ People II: The Reckoning People Who Can Eat People Are the Luckiest People In the World Asian Man Records
Tom Jones Turn On Your Love Light Live In Las Vegas UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
Panic! At the Disco High Hopes Pray for the Wicked DCD2 / Fueled By Ramen
The Beach Boys Wild Honey Wild Honey Capitol Records
Love Maybe the People Would Be the Times or Between Clark and Hilldale Forever Changes: Expanded and Remastered Rhino/Elektra
Los Lobos Why Do You Do ...And a Time to Dance - EP Rhino/Slash
Jefferson Airplane Plastic Fantastic Lover Surrealistic Pillow (2003 Bonus Track Edition) RCA/BMG Heritage
Todd Snider The Ballad Of The Kingsmen East Nashville Skyline Aimless Records
Sleater-Kinney Modern Girl The Woods (Bonus Track Version) Sub Pop Records
Gabby Pahinui Hi'ilawe Pure Gabby Hula Records
Pamyua Reindeer Caught In the Act Arctiv Voice Records
Palmyra Happy Pills Belladonna - EP 1513593 Records DK

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 May 27, 2024
WRIR Studios
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 