Glad to be with you on a holiday Monday. Over the past 16 years I have spent many a holiday Monday with you (and many Final Fours and National Championships too) and I am happy to kick off Summer ’24 with you. So pretend it’s vacation time and you’re packing up the car and headed off for a road trip. We’re going to hear songs from all over the country – not songs about travel or the states you may be traveling to, but songs from the bands you might be traveling to.



It’s a great playlist so keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Tift Merritt Write My Ticket Tambourine Lost Highway Records

Uncle Walt's Band Bluebird Anthology: Those Boys From Carolina, They Sure Enough Could Sing Omnivore Recordings

Bill Monroe Blue Moon of Kentucky 100 Bill Monroe's Classics Digital Remasterings

Isaac Hayes Walk On By Hot Buttered Soul Stax

Sam & Dave You Don't Know Like I Know Hold On, I'm Comin' Rhino Atlantic

Sea Level Shake a Leg Sea Level PCLC Capricorn

Jason Isbell Children of Children Something More Than Free Southeastern Records

Bobbie Gentry Parchman Farm The Delta Sweete EMI Catalogue

Mudcrutch Shady Grove Mudcrutch Reprise

The Allman Brothers Band Every Hungry Woman The Allman Brothers Band Island Def Jam

Ann Savoy Something's Got a Hold on Me Another Heart Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Feufollet Tired of Your Tears Two Universes Feufollet Records

K.C. Jones Beginnings and Ends Queen of the in Between KC JONES MUSIC

Tish Hinojosa Midnight Monnlight Taos to Tennessee New West Records

Sir Douglas Quintet In the Dark The Best of Doug Sahm & Sir Douglas Quintet (1968 - 1975) Mercury Records

The Handsome Family Gold Unseen Loose Music

AJJ People II: The Reckoning People Who Can Eat People Are the Luckiest People In the World Asian Man Records

Tom Jones Turn On Your Love Light Live In Las Vegas UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

Panic! At the Disco High Hopes Pray for the Wicked DCD2 / Fueled By Ramen

The Beach Boys Wild Honey Wild Honey Capitol Records

Love Maybe the People Would Be the Times or Between Clark and Hilldale Forever Changes: Expanded and Remastered Rhino/Elektra

Los Lobos Why Do You Do ...And a Time to Dance - EP Rhino/Slash

Jefferson Airplane Plastic Fantastic Lover Surrealistic Pillow (2003 Bonus Track Edition) RCA/BMG Heritage

Todd Snider The Ballad Of The Kingsmen East Nashville Skyline Aimless Records

Sleater-Kinney Modern Girl The Woods (Bonus Track Version) Sub Pop Records

Gabby Pahinui Hi'ilawe Pure Gabby Hula Records

Pamyua Reindeer Caught In the Act Arctiv Voice Records

Palmyra Happy Pills Belladonna - EP 1513593 Records DK

