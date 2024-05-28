The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Glad to be with you on a holiday Monday. Over the past 16 years I have spent many a holiday Monday with you (and many Final Fours and National Championships too) and I am happy to kick off Summer ’24 with you. So pretend it’s vacation time and you’re packing up the car and headed off for a road trip. We’re going to hear songs from all over the country – not songs about travel or the states you may be traveling to, but songs from the bands you might be traveling to.
It’s a great playlist so keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
