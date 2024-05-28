The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Latin Waves
Dr Cajete speaks about the ecology of Indigenous education
Weekly Program
Dr Gregory Cajete
 latinwaves@gmail.com  Contact Contributor
May 28, 2024, midnight
Sylvia speaks to author, artist and educator Dr. Gregory Cajete, an elder with of the Tewa Peoples, about the ecology of Indigenous education. Faced with the affects of colonization on the lives of indigenous people, a dominant Euro-centric education system can no longer be called neutral. How do we build bridges to the many ways of knowing how we come to know what we know.

https://latinwavesmedia.com/wordpress/
Dr Cajete speaks about the ecology of Indigenous education
Dr Cajete speaks about the ecology of Indigenous education
00:27:41 1 May 28, 2024
Vancouver Studios www.latinwavesmedia.com
