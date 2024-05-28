Summary: Sylvia speaks to author, artist and educator Dr. Gregory Cajete, an elder with of the Tewa Peoples, about the ecology of Indigenous education. Faced with the affects of colonization on the lives of indigenous people, a dominant Euro-centric education system can no longer be called neutral. How do we build bridges to the many ways of knowing how we come to know what we know.



