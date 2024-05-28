Summary: Ilan Pappe is an Israeli historian and political scientist. He is now a professor with the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

His best known book is The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. Based on declassified British and Israeli government documents, the book explains that the expulsions of Palestinians were executed based on a plan drawn up in 1947 by Israel's future leaders. Ilan Pappe left Israel in 2008 after being condemned in the Knesset. A minister of education had called for him to be sacked.



Frank Barat, the French activist, author and film producer and long-time friend of Ilan Pappe spoke with Pappe on his podcast on May 26, 2024. This was within days of the missile launch into Israel, the International Criminal Court request for arrest warrants, and Pappe’s detention by the FBI when he arrived in Detroit for a speaking tour.



You can find the full 29 minute talk on YouTube under the title: ILAN PAPPE: The US has no limits when it comes to Israel.



DATE: May 26, 2024

LOCATION: Internet

