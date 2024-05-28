The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
TUC Radio
The historian Ilan Pappe comments on the missile launch towards Tel Aviv, the ICC ruling, and his own interrogation by the FBI
Weekly Program
Prof. Ilan Pappe
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
May 28, 2024, midnight
Ilan Pappe is an Israeli historian and political scientist. He is now a professor with the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.
His best known book is The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. Based on declassified British and Israeli government documents, the book explains that the expulsions of Palestinians were executed based on a plan drawn up in 1947 by Israel's future leaders. Ilan Pappe left Israel in 2008 after being condemned in the Knesset. A minister of education had called for him to be sacked.

Frank Barat, the French activist, author and film producer and long-time friend of Ilan Pappe spoke with Pappe on his podcast on May 26, 2024. This was within days of the missile launch into Israel, the International Criminal Court request for arrest warrants, and Pappe’s detention by the FBI when he arrived in Detroit for a speaking tour.

You can find the full 29 minute talk on YouTube under the title: ILAN PAPPE: The US has no limits when it comes to Israel.

DATE: May 26, 2024
LOCATION: Internet
CREDIT: Frank Barat

TUC_240528_ilan_pappe_frank_barat_palestine Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 May 26, 2024
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
TUC_240528_ilan_pappe_frank_barat_palestine Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 May 26, 2024
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 