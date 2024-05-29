Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.AR.01. Article Reaction, The Privatization of Public Utilities Has One Major Upside



With Clips from Jacobin Youtube Channel, The Australia Institute Youtube Channel, Robert Reich Youtube Channel, Chomsky's Philosophy, Kano, Adam Smith Institute Youtube Channel and New Economic Thinking



Privatization is a pet peeve for me. Suffering through the constant arguments in support of more privatization of government services, bothers me to no end. The arguments, which are not new, have been trotted out so frequently over my lifespan that they are predictable. Starting with my personal favorite; “you know the government can't do anything beneficial for society, only big business can” and ending with my least favorite, “government is tyrannical when it stops the market from operating along liaise fair principles”; the use of any of these or the many other arguments bantered about, proves only one undeniable truth to me; the person using them or flinging them into the ether, is dumber than a road side rock – which is very disrespectful to the rock, so I take back my statement. Ripping apart the arguments for privatizing government is very enjoyable for, so to my surprise this article didn't entirely allow me to do that. I actually found myself in agreement with some aspects of it just not the entire premise it was using as it base. Privatization has been the cultural equivalent of a machine designed to take wealth from the poor and usher it to up to the top one percent. It strips common resources, specifically the institutions created in the public trust, from the public giving them over to private owners, thus allowing them to hoard the public's resources, selling them back to the public for a fee. How we have allowed this to happen is beyond me but it must be ended as a practice and the government must again be placed in the hands of the people.

To Donate to CWB – (CashApp – $CWBPodcast) (Paypal – CWBPodcast); Give as little as $5 a month to help me continue to produce these regularly!

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Really Care About Us. If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com

