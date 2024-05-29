The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Action/Event
Elizabeth Alberts + Jeff Stoike
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
May 29, 2024, midnight
With summer heat fast-approaching, it’s a good reminder that the planet’s oceans are warming fast too. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Elizabeth Alberts, a senior staff reporter at Mongabay about coral bleaching. We discuss how coral bleaching affects marine life, learn about bleaching events, and look at the various ways that coral reefs react to warming sea temperatures. Then, we re-visit part of our 2023 conversation with Jeff Stoike, of Blue Action Lab, as he describes his organization’s efforts to protect fragile aquatic environments.
Track: Coral Keys
Artist: Freddie Hubbard
Album: The Black Angel
Label: Atlantic
Year: 1970

Track: Drowning In The Sea Of Love
Artist: Joe Simon
Album: Drowning In The Sea Of Love
Label: Spring
Year: 1972

Track: Land of the Sea and Sun
Artist: Harry Belafonte
Album: N/A
Label: RCA Victor
Year: 1961

