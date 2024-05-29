Summary: Bob Avakian: "If it's about... some groups that have been down for a while, having their chance to be up, and have their turn lording it over others... then I'm not interested..." Student Protests Continue... And At A Crossroads: What's Needed Now? Alan Goodman, ISRAEL/U.S. STARVE & CUT GAZA IN TWO, Biden Sends A Billion For Arms: Bob Avakian on: Largeness of mind and generosity of spirit (from The Bob Avakian Interviews). Rafael Kadaris, speaking from a pro-Palestinian student protest at UCLA, on the People's Conference for Palestine in Detroit.