Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
ISRAEL/US STARVE & CUT GAZA IN TWO, Biden Sends A Billion For Arms. Protests Continuing … And At A Crossroads
Weekly Program
Andy Zee and Annie Day (RNL Show); Alan Goodman (Reporter, revcom.us); Rafael Kadaris (RevCom Corps)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
May 29, 2024, midnight
Bob Avakian: "If it's about... some groups that have been down for a while, having their chance to be up, and have their turn lording it over others... then I'm not interested..." Student Protests Continue... And At A Crossroads: What's Needed Now? Alan Goodman, ISRAEL/U.S. STARVE & CUT GAZA IN TWO, Biden Sends A Billion For Arms: Bob Avakian on: Largeness of mind and generosity of spirit (from The Bob Avakian Interviews). Rafael Kadaris, speaking from a pro-Palestinian student protest at UCLA, on the People's Conference for Palestine in Detroit.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 29, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 