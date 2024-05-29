Summary: "Acclaimed author and researcher Thomas Suárez, a former West-Bank resident and faculty member of Palestine’s National Conservatory of Music, appeared at UMass-Amherst on April 16 to talk about the historical roots of Israel’s ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestine, the complicity of Western governments in manufacturing consent to the continuing horrors unfolding in Gaza and the West Bank, and what it will take to fundamentally transform Israel’s current apartheid policies and liberate the Palestinian people."



His analysis of the myths that Zionists have created to shield their crimes, theft of Palestinian land and Jewish identity followed research he undertook after acquiring of a old document during one of his many visits to Palestine: a pamphlet published by the British Mandate Army on how to recognize and disarm booby traps. That lead him to the National Archives (TNA) of Britain and his book "State of Terror: How Terrorism Created Modern Israel". The documents found at PalDocs.net are but some of the source documents for his writings and analysis.