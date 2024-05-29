"Acclaimed author and researcher Thomas Suárez, a former West-Bank resident and faculty member of Palestine’s National Conservatory of Music, appeared at UMass-Amherst on April 16 to talk about the historical roots of Israel’s ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestine, the complicity of Western governments in manufacturing consent to the continuing horrors unfolding in Gaza and the West Bank, and what it will take to fundamentally transform Israel’s current apartheid policies and liberate the Palestinian people."
His analysis of the myths that Zionists have created to shield their crimes, theft of Palestinian land and Jewish identity followed research he undertook after acquiring of a old document during one of his many visits to Palestine: a pamphlet published by the British Mandate Army on how to recognize and disarm booby traps. That lead him to the National Archives (TNA) of Britain and his book "State of Terror: How Terrorism Created Modern Israel". The documents found at PalDocs.net are but some of the source documents for his writings and analysis.
Media Education Foundation video of presentation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RksThaJJ3eg
Thomas Suarez https://thomassuarez.com/SoT.html
Thomas Suárez, is also a professional concert violinist and world-renowned cartographer, and author of four books based on exhaustive archival research into the history of Zionism, Zionist terror, and Israel’s formation.
His most recent book is "Palestine Hijacked: How Zionism Forged an Apartheid State from River to Sea", which Noam Chomsky called "a damning story, heavily documented ... far too revealing to be tolerated." His previous book, State of Terror: How Terrorism Created Modern Israel, was praised by the eminent Israeli historian Ilan Pappe as “a tour de force that looks boldly at the impact of Zionism on Palestine and its people in the first part of the 20th century,” and “the first comprehensive and structured analysis of the violence and terror employed by the Zionist movement, and later the state of Israel, against the people of Palestine.”" -mef