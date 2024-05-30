The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 434
2
Michael Welch, Jeremy Kuzmarov, Drago Bosnic, Willam Makis
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
May 30, 2024, midnight
This week on the Global Research News Hour, we are examining the prospect that the deaths of Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and the near death of Robert Fico of Slovakia may have been high level assassination attacks by officials looking at containing an official threat. We first talk to Jeremy Kuzmarov of COVERT ACTION MAGAZINE about what is believed to be past assassination attacks by US operatives and some of the patterns that they have had in common. In our second half hour we speak to independent geopolitical and military analyst Drago Bosnic about his assessment of the suspected attacks of Mid-May as being decapitation strikes against enemies of US-NATO-Israel hegemony. Finally, Canadian physician and frequent Global Research contributor Dr. William Makis explains his recent video in which he suspects the case of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was intended to send a warning against those who oppose the WHO’s new proposed Pandemic Agreement.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 May 30, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 10 Download File...
 