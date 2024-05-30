Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour, we are examining the prospect that the deaths of Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and the near death of Robert Fico of Slovakia may have been high level assassination attacks by officials looking at containing an official threat. We first talk to Jeremy Kuzmarov of COVERT ACTION MAGAZINE about what is believed to be past assassination attacks by US operatives and some of the patterns that they have had in common. In our second half hour we speak to independent geopolitical and military analyst Drago Bosnic about his assessment of the suspected attacks of Mid-May as being decapitation strikes against enemies of US-NATO-Israel hegemony. Finally, Canadian physician and frequent Global Research contributor Dr. William Makis explains his recent video in which he suspects the case of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was intended to send a warning against those who oppose the WHO’s new proposed Pandemic Agreement.