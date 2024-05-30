Summary: It's International Surf Music Month and National Accordion Awareness Month! There are a lot of ways to celebrate June. We choose debuts of the best in global grooves like: flamenco synthpunk from Seville's Salvar Donana, new Sufi fusion from Iraq's Ahmed Moneka, Sonova's got your motivation from the new Future Grateful Vol.1, even some nu-disco from Estonia. Of course we honour the squeeze box with Madagascar's Regis Gizavo and catch a wave with Quebec City's Babalooneys! Surf's always up at World Beat Canada Radio.