It's International Surf Music Month and National Accordion Awareness Month! There are a lot of ways to celebrate June. We choose debuts of the best in global grooves like: flamenco synthpunk from Seville's Salvar Donana, new Sufi fusion from Iraq's Ahmed Moneka, Sonova's got your motivation from the new Future Grateful Vol.1, even some nu-disco from Estonia. Of course we honour the squeeze box with Madagascar's Regis Gizavo and catch a wave with Quebec City's Babalooneys! Surf's always up at World Beat Canada Radio.
Salvar Donana - Coser y Cantar Ahmed Moneka - Sidi Mansur Blick Bassy - Tode Sonova - I'll Give Them A Motive Bab L'Bluz - Bangoro Abdallah Oubadougou - Zag Zag Bass Tchilla The Sachal Ensemble - What's So Funny About Peace, Love & Understanding Regis Gizavo/Louis Mhlang/Dave Mirandon - Distant Lover Sun Atlas - Intergalactic Medium Haldi & ans Flamingo - Meile Kahele Tiraya - Tumbao Lemon Bucket Orchestra - Shchedryj Vechor CANCON Cheo - Si Estuvieras Aqui The Babalooneys - Oceanside