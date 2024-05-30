The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
May 30, 2024, midnight
It's International Surf Music Month and National Accordion Awareness Month! There are a lot of ways to celebrate June. We choose debuts of the best in global grooves like: flamenco synthpunk from Seville's Salvar Donana, new Sufi fusion from Iraq's Ahmed Moneka, Sonova's got your motivation from the new Future Grateful Vol.1, even some nu-disco from Estonia. Of course we honour the squeeze box with Madagascar's Regis Gizavo and catch a wave with Quebec City's Babalooneys! Surf's always up at World Beat Canada Radio.
Salvar Donana - Coser y Cantar
Ahmed Moneka - Sidi Mansur
Blick Bassy - Tode
Sonova - I'll Give Them A Motive
Bab L'Bluz - Bangoro
Abdallah Oubadougou - Zag Zag Bass Tchilla
The Sachal Ensemble - What's So Funny About Peace, Love & Understanding
Regis Gizavo/Louis Mhlang/Dave Mirandon - Distant Lover
Sun Atlas - Intergalactic Medium
Haldi & ans Flamingo - Meile Kahele
Tiraya - Tumbao
Lemon Bucket Orchestra - Shchedryj Vechor CANCON
Cheo - Si Estuvieras Aqui
The Babalooneys - Oceanside

Vancouver, BC, Canada
