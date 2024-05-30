Notes: This week's show features stories from Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.



http://youthspeaksout.net/swr240531.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- The Japanese PM was visited by a Chinese Central Committee official to accelerate cooperation through dialogue- the topics discussed were the Taiwan Strait and the dumping of radioactive waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. The UN criticized North Korea for a failed satellite launch and missile tests this week. North Korea sent balloons with trash and excrement into the south as retaliation for propaganda laden balloons sent from the south last week. Iran is preparing for a presidential election next month. At a press conference Anthony Blinken was asked about how the US felt about their weapons being used for attacks inside Russia. China President Xi reaffirmed support for an independent Palestinian state and promised more aid for Gaza.



From FRANCE- First a press review from the Guardian investigation into a decade long Israeli campaign of intimidation against prosecutors at the International Criminal Court. A press review about permafrost melting in Alaska polluting 75 rivers. At the Presidential election in Mexico this weekend, a woman President is most likely to become the first in any North American country. Zelensky is visiting European nations, receiving 30 F-16 fighter jets from Belgium by 2028- Ukrainian military announced there were upcoming military instructors from France- and European nations are contemplating the revival of compulsory military service for young people.



From CUBA- A report on the Israeli attack on a Palestinian tent camp in Rafah that was a designated safe camp. The UNRWA and most of the world condemned the attack called on Israel to implement the measures called for by the ICJ (International Court of Justice) last week. Brazilian president Lula da Silva withdrew his country's Ambassador to Israel, supported by the Colombian President Petro who also removed his ambassador.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Any dictator would admire the uniformity and obedience of the U.S. media."

-Noam Chomsky



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net