Program Information
Unusual Sources
David Swanson
 Unusual Sources  Contact Contributor
May 30, 2024, midnight
Brendan interviews World Beyond War co-founder David Swanson about his new book, co-authored with Medea Benjamin, "NATO: What you need to know."

Swanson's new book co-incides with the upcoming "No to NATO, Yes to Peace" summit in Washington. The interview addresses topics such as NATO's aggressive expansion, its involvement in global governance far beyond its original mandate, and NATO's role in Gaza.

Interview with David Swanson Download Program Podcast
00:33:07 1 May 29, 2024
Hamilton, Ontario
